Disaster on the Border Man-Made, by Biden

Whether one calls it a crisis or a challenge, the U.S.-Mexico border has become a man-made disaster hand-crafted by President Joe Biden.

Candidate Biden promised illegal aliens red-carpet treatment, amnesty, and citizenship.

Message: Received.

The Customs and Border Protection’s encounters with single adults on the southern frontier climbed 157% in January 2021 versus January 2020.

CBP confronted 100,441 illegal immigrants last month, up 97% from February 2020.

This included 9,000 unaccompanied children; 3,000 kids were under 12.

On Tuesday, 3,250 children were in Biden’s custody, 1,360 of them beyond the 72-hour legal limit. As illegal-alien detention space dwindles, the administration might move these youths to a San Jose NASA facility.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain calls this fine mess "one of the most vexing problems we face."

None of this should surprise anyone.

The Democrats’ no-borders calamity was entirely predictable and is easy to explain.

Two huge jet engines power this metaphorical airplane.

The first is Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome: "DonaldTrump" favored it, so it must be demolished. This goes beyond Trump’s "evil, fascist border wall," whose construction Biden halted on Day One — contradicting his 2006 Senate vote for the Secure Fence Act.

Biden also killed Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy and diplomatic pacts with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

These initiatives stopped the illegal-alien caravans that previously invaded America with abandon. Trump ended these crises and resecured the border.

But Trump’s approach bears his fingerprints. So, Biden reckoned, it must be obliterated.

The second engine: Biden and his brethren consider these illegals Future Democrats of America. If they bust through the border, it might take eight years, perhaps 10, maybe 20.

But, sooner or later, some Democrat government of tomorrow almost surely will grant them forgiveness, a "path to citizenship," and voter registration.

Most of them likely will back Democrats.

And that is the key motive for this madness. As their future majority kicks down the Golden Door, Democrats helpfully remove the hinges.

Jennifer Palmieri, Hillary Clinton’s former communications director, revealed this family secret in a 2018 Center for American Progress memo.

She called DACA recipients — whose parents illegally accompanied them into the U.S. — "a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success."

Palmieri added that if Democrats did not act accordingly, "the risk is that Latinos fail to see them as a true ally, and as a result sit out crucial elections."

Meanwhile coyotes and other traffickers deploy children as human shields to help breach the border and fleece their parents for the privilege.

Last week, an SUV crammed with 25 illegal immigrants crashed in California, killing 13.

Most reportedly paid $10,000 each for this deadly ride.

Several Guatemalans dropped $25,000 a piece for this lethal trip.

Trump’s much-reviled "Kids in cages" are back!

The same media who breathed fire at the former president for "warehousing" illegal-alien children in "cages" built by Obama-Biden are now remarkably relaxed as Biden’s "Kids in containers" languish in shelters made from steel intermodal-transit boxes.

Also, in Brownsville, Texas, 185 of 1,553 illegals tested were COVID-19 virus positive.

That’s an 11.9% infection rate! These folks were not deported.

They were given bus tickets and whisked into the U.S. interior; the health of the American people be damned.

Biden pledged to wipe out COVID-19. Instead, he literally imports people stricken by the China virus.

Beyond abused children, Biden’s other victims are the millions of immigrants who arrived legally. Their path to citizenship involves delays, paperwork, ever-changing rules, legal bills, and other headaches — while being trapped on sluggish propeller planes.

Meanwhile, illegal aliens whiz by overhead in jumbo-jets fueled by Democrats’ Trump-hatred and infinite craving for political control.

Legal immigrants — who came to America with permission — have every reason to experience Joe Biden’s self-imposed cabin depressurization and lunge for their air-sickness bags. So does every U.S. citizen who watches this new president "unify" this country by plunging it into a tailspin.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.