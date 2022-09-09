'Strategic Amnesia' Erases Democrats' Memories of Post-2016 Attacks

Strategic amnesia is a new syndrome that lets Democrats forget their being guilty of the same behavior for which they demonize Republicans — especially when the GOP is innocent as charged. Strategic amnesia is, essentially, what happens as psychological projection festers over time.

Strategic-Amnesiac-in-Chief Joe Biden embodied this neurosis during the Snarl Heard 'Round the World — his recent corrosive, divisive speech from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

Biden vilified "MAGA Republicans" — President Donald J. Trump’s 74 million voters.

"They refuse to accept the results of a free election," Biden shouted, in remarks translated here from the original German. "They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies."

Biden shook his fists at the MAGA GOP and added, "they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights . . . "

Biden bitterly concluded: "Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win, or they were cheated."

Just as it has addled his fellow leftists, Biden’s strategic amnesia befogged his memories of how Democrats handled Trump’s triumph over Hillary Clinton.

To recollect the anger, chaos, lies, and violence that Democrats unleashed after Nov. 8, 2016, Biden and his Kameraden should consult "Rigged," Mollie Hemingway’s first-rate chronicle of the 2020 election’s anomalies, irregularities, and frauds.

Hemingway also recaps what happened when Clinton blew an election that she supposedly had locked up."Rather than accept that Trump won, and Clinton lost fair and square, the political and media establishments desperately sought to explain away Trump’s victory," Hemingway wrote. Their collective hallucination: Manchurian — better yet — Siberian candidate Trump swiped the White House in cahoots with his fellow KGB alumnus, Vladimir Putin.

Four different federal probes — by the FBI, the House and Senate intelligence committees, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller — devoured the next three years and concluded that the closest Team Trump got to Russian collusion was savoring Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite."

The Russia Hoax was a Big Lie.

Never mind! The Democratic Non-Acceptance Caucus denounced Trump as a faux president.

●"I know he’s an illegitimate president," Hillary declared. "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you."

●Trump "lost the election and was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf," former President Jimmy Carter told NPR in 2019. "Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016."

●"The Russians participated in helping this man get elected,"said the late Congressman John Lewis, D-Ga. "That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not an open democratic process."

Thus, Lewis boycotted Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, as did at least 66 other House Democrats. They collectively spat on the peaceful transfer of power, a hallowed tradition of U.S. democracy.

Next, the Democratic chaos campaign targeted the Electoral College. Martin Sheen, Noah Wyle, and other actors starred in ads for Americans Take Action. They urged Republican Electoral College members to ignore their voters’ will and, instead, dump Trump.

Sharon Geise, Robert Graham, Ash Khare, and Rex Teter were among Trump’s electors whom Hillary’s supporters bombarded with thousands of abusive phone calls, e-mails, and even death threats.

"They demonize me," Bruce Ash, an Arizona elector, told the Arizona Republic: "They call me . . . an anti-Semite, which is interesting because I’m Jewish."

"These people not only called for the burning of myself, but my family," Michigan elector Michael Banerian told CNN. "I’ve had people talk about putting a bullet in the back of my mouth."

During January 2017’s election-certification ceremony, seven House Democrats challenged Trump’s electors from 10 states, including Alabama and Wyoming, which he carried by 28.3% and 47.6%, respectively. The Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 enabled these Democrats to object, just as these documents empowered Republicans to oppose pro-Biden electors on Jan. 6, 2021.

After Hillary lost, her supporters clogged streets from coast to coast. Some bawled. Others waved placards that read, "We don’t accept the president-elect." Some 10,000 filled Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard, and 25,000 marched on Manhattan’s Trump Tower.

Others weren’t saying, "Give peace a chance."

"In Oakland, rioters set trash cans, cars, and a building on fire," Mollie Hemingway recalled. "They smashed store windows, hurt police, and blocked a freeway."

That Nov. 9, a Chicago mob attacked David Wilcox, yelled "You voted Trump!" at him, carjacked his Pontiac Bonneville, and then dragged him along its side.

Three days later, while riding a Bronx subway train, MAGA-hat-wearing Corey Cataldo endured an attacker’s attempted strangulation for being "another white Trump supporter."

Others soon learned that MAGA hats attract fists.

Terry Pierce, Bryton Turner, Gunnar Johnson, Jonathan Sparks, Hunter Richard, Eugenior Joseph, and Jahangir Turan are among the MAGA-hat wearing Trump lovers whom Trump haters eventually attacked — often drawing blood.

Radical film director Michael Moore instructed leftists to "disrupt the Inauguration."

Message received.

"On Inauguration Day, more riots erupted in Washington, D.C.," Hemingway wrote. "Hundreds were arrested as black-clad rioters set cars on fire, threw bricks, and injured police."

While Team Biden’s strategic amnesia obscures these facts, the right should use them to expose the left's sins. The GOP then must remind Americans why the Democrats’ mounting disasters (Biden’s recession, high inflation, rising crime, "border" bedlam, "sustainable" blackouts, racial fetishism, sexed-up classrooms. . . ) merit their extinction come November.

Aaron Cichon contributed research to this opinion piece.

