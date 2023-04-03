Left Has Devolved Into Racists MLK Deplored

The left loves to accuse whites of "implicit bias" and even "unconscious bias."

White people, they claim, are prejudiced, largely without knowing it. Apparently, white racism is now so subliminal that one needs a CT scan to find it.

But for old-fashioned, out-in-the open racism, look left. The same people who demand "Diversity! Equity! and Inclusion!" also scream the quiet part out loud.

Ibram X. Kendi is the pope of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

His most famous words epitomize full-throated bigotry.

"The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination," Kendi wrote in June 2020. "The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination."

In other words, the left’s anti-white racism never will end.

Robin DiAngelo is a cardinal of CRT.

On March 1, the author of "White Fragility" unveiled a policy of Jim Crow, Jr.

"People of color need to get away from White people and have some community with each other," she told a webinar titled, "Racial Justice: The Next Frontier."

DiAngelo also argued that today’s employees "have to see the ability to engage in these conversations" on race as a "basic qualification." She added: “What I want to do is create a culture that actually spits out those who are resistant."

"For people like Robin DiAngelo, it’s always other white people who black people need to 'get away from,' but never her," said podcast host Darrel B. Harrison.

"DiAngelo is a woke Bull Connor, only instead of dogs and fire hoses, she uses the divisive and factious tenets of Critical Race Theory to keep blacks in their place."

DiAngelo’s remarks mirror those of Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams. He said on February 22: "The best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people."

The reactions to DiAngelo’s and Adams’ words could not be more diverse.

DiAngelo’s lecture fees and consulting revenue pour in. Newspapers dropped Adams’ comic strip like a bucket of lava. He said he has lost "about 80% of my income."

Kelisa Wing is a high priestess of CRT. The Pentagon named her Chief of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the 160 K-12 schools that serve military children.

Controversy erupted last September when Wing’s old, racist comments surfaced.

"I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women," she wrote via Twitter. "Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

"I’m so exhausted at these white folx in these PD [professional development] sessions this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say black people can be racist too."

Wing’s sentence ran on via Twitter in July 2020. "I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS . . . we are not the majority, we don’t have power." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — a Black man and retired four-star general — annihilates this enfeebling lie.

The Pentagon announced last week that Wing will not be disciplined for these bigoted statements. Instead, she received a new, unnamed Defense post.

Even better, since she was hired, the military-base school libraries (which she oversaw) that carry her books have climbed from 11 to 49 — up 445%. Their copies of her titles soared from 45 to 600 — up 1,333%.

This woman’s racism has cost her nothing. Rather than ostracism, the wind beneath Wing has lifted her to greater heights of fame and fortune.

The Left now resurrects segregation. Parroting other colleges, Grand Valley State University’s Multicultural Affairs Office just announced "five unique graduation celebrations designed to honor our diverse graduates."

These include ceremonies on the Allendale, Michigan campus for "diverse identities and cultures" including "Asian," "Black," "Latino/a/x," "Native," and a "Lavender Gradation [sic] (celebrating LGBTQIA+ graduates)."

If one is white, heterosexual, or (God forbid!) both, then maybe just sleep in that day.

"You can always go to a klan [sic] rally if you want to celebrate being straight and white," Alejandra Caraballo thundered via Twitter. The Harvard Cyberlaw Clinic instructor calls herself a "wise Latina." Pronouns: "she/her."

Another Twitterite observed: "If they are adding a ceremony based on who you sleep with, where is the drunk girls with daddy issues section?"

Meanwhile, Florida International University labors to Make Racism Great Again.

FIU’s "Underrepresented Graduate Student Fellowship, for example, is openly advertised for 'minority doctoral candidates' only — whites, in other words, are barred from applying," Manhattan Institute’s indispensable Chris Rufo explained in City Journal.

"The McKnight Doctoral Fellowship Program, states simply that 'applicants must be African American or Hispanic.' Asians, Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans, in addition to European-Americans, are out of luck."

Standing before the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed that one day "little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers."

Sixty years later, the left has devolved into the racists whom Dr. King once opposed.

Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.