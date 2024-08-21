Harris Can Run, but Can't Hide from Her Record

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris personifies a heavenly slice of classic soul. As the late, great Teddy Pendergrass sang in 1977: "You Can’t Hide from Yourself."

"Everywhere you go, there you are."

Harris is trying to run, run, run from Joe Biden and his clogged landfill of policy failures.

Her campaign slogan might as well be "Joe who?"

"Harris won’t say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he’s unpopular,' Mike Allen and Jim Vandehei wrote recently in Axios. "This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat."

And who can blame Harris for trying to put several time zones between herself and her boss’s legacy?

•Biden turbocharged inflation, up 20.25% — the worse since 1981, under Democrat Jimmy Carter.

•Under Biden, average, private-sector hourly earnings grew from $29.93 in January 2021 to $35.07 in July 2024, up just 17.2%, thus lagging inflation by 3.05%.

(For more information, please go here.)

•Biden obliterated the U.S.-Mexico border and let 8,​218,622 illegal immigrants invade America in his first 4​3 months in power versus 2,3​68,​390 during Donald J. Trump’s like period — up 3​47%.

•Crime rages under Biden, from a surge in shoplifting and smash-and-grab robberies to assaults, rapes, and murders, many perpetrated by the same illegal immigrants whom he welcomed with bear hugs.

•Biden’s catastrophic retreat from Afghanistan humiliated America and telegraphed U.S. flaccidity to foreign thugs and killers.

Consequently, Earth is ablaze: Battles rage in Europe. Bombs blast the Mideast. China menaces Taiwan. And the phrase "World War III" surfaces with chilling frequency.

But as much as Kamala tries to sprint from Biden’s roaring dumpster fire, the president and his past and present aides drag her back toward the flames that Harris herself helped ignite.

"How much does it bother you that Vice President Harris might soon, for political reasons, start to distance herself from your economic plan?" Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked the President on Thursday afternoon.

"She’s not going to," Biden snapped.

Susan Rice, Biden’s former domestic-policy chief, told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, "Kamala Harris has been an integral architect and executor of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration."

Rice continued, "But this notion that she somehow doesn’t deserve credit for, and isn’t part of, and wasn’t an integral architect of the Biden-Harris administration agenda is not only false. It’s, frankly, somewhat bizarre and offensive."

"When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from Bidenomics?" Doocy asked presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday.

"Do you know that this is the Biden-Harris administration?" Jean-Pierre replied. "Are you aware that this is the Biden-Harris Administration? And she is, indeed, the vice president."

Fielding a question on "the Harris portfolio" versus "President Biden’s portfolio," Jean-Pierre said earlier this week, "The vice president was a critical partner in getting a lot of the big pieces, historic pieces done. The heavy lifting, she was part of that." Jean Pierre said of Harris and Biden: "They’ve been aligned for the last three and a half years. There’s not been any daylight."

"Thank you @PressSec for confirming: there is 'no daylight' between Kamala and Joe!,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded Monday via X. "Kamala owns the border crisis. Kamala owns inflation. Kamala owns the wars, chaos, and crime over the past 4 years."

Biden has said as much, but as warmly as possible.

"Kamala, I love you," Biden said in January 2022. "You always have my back. You’re really amazing. You’re the best partner I could imagine."

This confirms that Kamala Harris is a treacherous and disloyal ingrate.

She can pretend never to have met Joe Biden, but she fools no one. For three and a half years, as the whole world was watching, Kacklin’ Kamala rode shotgun while Sleepy Joe steered the stagecoach into a ditch.

(Aaron Cichon contributed research to this opinion piece.)

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.