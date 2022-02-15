NY's New Voting Law: Stupid, Dangerous, and Unconstitutional

NEW YORK — Lucky me! I recently sued New York City’s Board of Elections.

With the assistance of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, co-plaintiffs Phyllis Coachman, Anthony Gilhuys, Katherine James, and I filed suit in New York State Supreme Court on Feb 2.

We aim to overturn New York City Charter Chapter 46-A, which our litigation dubs the Foreign Citizen Voting Bill (FCVB). Passed by the City Council last Dec. 9, FCVB lets foreign citizens vote in Gotham’s local elections.

If not torpedoed, FCVB would empower foreign citizens to choose our mayor, City Council, public advocate, borough presidents, county district attorneys, and decide local ballot measures.

These new voters would include Green Card-bearing legal immigrants and even illegal aliens under federal protection, such as asylum seekers and DACA designees.

Foreign citizens could invade the U.S.-Mexico "border," penetrate America without permission, request asylum, fly to Westchester Airport aboard one of Joe Biden’s free, clandestine, late-night flights; cab it to Manhattan, and — after 30 days — cast ballots beside Gotham’s voters who were born in the USA.

New York joins San Francisco, two Vermont cities, and 11 Maryland communities in converting foreign citizens into local voters. Most Americans consider this a sucker-punch to the core principle of government deriving its just powers from the consent of the citizens it governs.

After San Francisco let foreign citizens vote in its school board elections, a June 2018 Hill.TV/HarrisX survey of 1,001 registered voters found that 71% opposed this move, and only 29% approved. Among Republicans, 91% rebuffed this new law. So did 54% of Democrats.

Foreign-citizen-voting also could fluster overwhelmed election officials. They would have to let foreign citizens vote on local candidates and causes but bar them from state and federal races.

During a frantic Election Day, what would prevent precinct workers from unwittingly — or even deliberately — handing foreign citizens ballots for local candidates and state-level, congressional, and even presidential aspirants?

This could happen any time from this law’s Jan. 9, 2023, effective date through the November 2024 elections and beyond.

What fuels this exercise? The enfranchisement of 800,000 new foreign voters, most of whom likely will vote Democrat.

The Democratic Left, which pushed FCVB, is never satisfied. As they relentlessly mutilate America, their next demand will be for foreign votes in state races.

And then — why not? — "Let them cast ballots for Congress and for president!"

Disagree? Racist!

But FCVB is not just stupid, offensive, and dangerous. It has the added disadvantage of being unconstitutional.

As our lawsuit details, FCVB violates the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, adopted in 1870: "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude."

My co-plaintiffs and I contend, and the New York City Council’s deliberations confirm, that FCVB dilutes and therefore abridges the votes of New Yorkers, not least black citizens, because local lawmakers acted "on account of race," not color-neutral citizenship grounds.

•Council President Lauri Cumbo said, "[T]his particular legislation is going to shift the power dynamics in New York City in a major way, and we do not have the numbers or the information to know how that is going to impact African-American communities who have been the most vulnerable in their existence in New York City."

•In a naked expression of tribalism, she added: "We’re all here to support our ethnic groups, and we’re all here to make sure that we all win."

•Councilman Antonio Reynoso complained about "this sea of mostly white men that have stood up against this bill at this moment in an effort to preserve their power and influence."

•Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said that because "this city has changed the color of the skin of people coming to this city, then we change who will be voting in this city." Rodriguez switched to Spanish and declared that FCVB would increase the political clout of New Yorkers of Hispanic and Asian heritage.

This case’s lead attorney is J. Christian Adams, Esq., a former federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice's Voting Division, a member of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, and one of America’s leading experts on voting rights and election integrity.

"When election laws are passed with a racial motive, they violate the 15th Amendment and are invalid,” Adams said. "Legislators made statements that this was about race. This law violates the Constitution. We are confident the Court will rule in our favor."

FCVB grinds its cleats into common sense, basic decency, the U.S. Constitution, and Article II, Section 1 of the New York State Constitution. The latter limits the vote to "every citizen" who is at least age 18 and a 30-day resident.

Chapter 46-A, the Foreign Citizen Voting Bill, deserves to be strangled in its crib. A judge should do the honors — with all deliberate speed.

Phyllis Coachman, Anthony Gilhuys, Katherine James, and I eagerly await our day in court.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.