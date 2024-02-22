×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dna | testing
OPINION

Biden Order Enables Border Human Trafficking

genetic testing

 (Agawa288/Dreamstime.com)

Dick Morris By Thursday, 22 February 2024 05:03 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Citing the privacy concerns of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border, the Biden administration has terminated a Trump administration policy that helped identify smugglers and human traffickers.

Cartels have been smuggling minor children and trafficked women across the border claiming that the smugglers are their parents.

To fight this fraud, Trump required DNA swapping of the cheeks of children and adults who claim to be a family unit to determine if they really are or just pretending to be families traveling together as a pretext to cover up human trafficking.

Between 2015 and 2019, the number of supposed family units apprehended at the border rose twelve fold from 39,900 to 473,700.

The Trump-era DNA testing revealed that a third of the :family units were fraudulent and that there was no biological relationship between the smugglers and the women and children they were trafficking.

The use of families as cover for smuggling dates to a 2015 federal court ruling that ICE could only hold minors in custody for 20 days. After that ruling, it became commonplace for smugglers to claim to be family members to cross the border.

Biden terminated the cheek swab program in 2021 when it did not renew its contract with the firm conducting the DNA testing.

Open border advocates had objected to the program claiming that the tests, which took an average of 90 minutes, were "invasive" and violated "privacy rights."

This misguided reversal of a Trump policy opened the border to massive trafficking of women and children and its time to lock the door again. Now. 

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV. Read Dick Morris' Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Morris
This misguided reversal of a Trump policy opened the border to massive trafficking of women and children and its time to lock the door again. Now. 
dna, testing
286
2024-03-22
Thursday, 22 February 2024 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved