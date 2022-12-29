Dick Morris: Trump Just Won the '24 Election

Out of office and out of power, Donald Trump could be searching for relevance as he starts his 2024 campaign.

But he isn't.

He has a plan.

It's in my new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

Events are clearly moving in his direction.

Two serendipitous things happened and just dumped into Trump's lap issues that will make him president again.

First, the Twitter Files exposé is one of the most shocking examples of government censorship and collusion with the FBI and Big Media ever.

Second, there's the big spending, budget-busting omnibus bill Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., backed, effectively castrating the new Republican House majority.

As I explained in "The Return" – Trump needs to run against the Swamp and the GOP establishment.

McConnell is the very personification of the Swamp.

So Donald Trump has two great issues to ride: free speech and fighting McConnell.

I explained in "The Return" that the country hates both: Big Media/Big Tech and Big Washington.

Trump is the antithesis to both.

I believe these two issues will power Trump to the 2024 Republican nomination, regardless of what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decides to do.

The Twitter-FBI censorship issue gives Trump the unique status of victim-in-chief.

In "The Return" I showed how Trump would turn the tables on Big Tech. He is doing that just as I write this.

And more is coming.

When the FBI and Twitter suppressed and discredited evidence from Hunter's laptop — in a direct effort to sway the 2020 election — this was one of the most dangerous governmental efforts to interfere in an election ever.

Why were the American people denied information about Joe Biden's family connections to Communist China?

Had this information been shared widely by the media just weeks before the 2020 election, there is no way Biden could have won.

But the media didn't share it.

They hid it.

They went after media outlets that covered the story, like the New York Post, Newsmax, Daily Caller, and others.

As I reveal in "The Return," Joe Biden's policies are now benefiting the Chinese tremendously.

But that story is ignored too.

While many admire DeSantis, I believe he has no role to play in this war against Big Tech/Big Media and the Swamp.

This is Donald Trump's fight — one he'll win, and with it, the White House in 2024.

