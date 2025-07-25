WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | epstein | rallies
OPINION

Epstein All Smoke, No Fire

united states damage control in the capital over a prominent criminal and or legal case

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 23, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The White House continues to deal with U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi's closing of the Department of Justice investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Dick Morris By Friday, 25 July 2025 12:57 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Where there’s smoke . . . there’s smoke.

The Democrats have metastasized the Jeffrey Epstein scandal into a national news peg to try to drown out the real news: The incredible economic performance of the Trump administration.

With no factual basis whatever and just the tawdry record of Epstein, the Democrats have tried to convey the misimpression that Trump and Epstein were somehow connected.

They want to public to assume that where there is smoke, there is fire.

But, in Washington, D.C., there is only more smoke.

We can't let the non-scandal drive media attention away from the very real fact that Trump has all but extinguished inflation, generated important job growth, turned the economy around, stopped illegal immigration, and deported over one million people who have no legal basis to call themselves Americans.

There is no scandal here.

Just the media trying to create the impression of one.

The answer is: Trump needs to resume his rallies.

It's only through traveling to swing states and speaking before 100,000 people live, tens of millions more online, and on television that he can focus national attention on his achievements.

This means he would go into the midterms with enough momentum to sweep both houses of Congress.

Trump can't count on the facts to come to his defense. The Democrats have tried to replace facts with groundless speculation and fantasy.

There is no fire here, just smoke.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV. Read Dick Morris' Reports — More Here.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Morris
We can't let the non-scandal drive media attention away from the very real fact that Trump has all but extinguished inflation, generated important job growth, turned the economy around, stopped illegal immigration, and deported over one million people.
democrats, epstein, rallies
261
2025-57-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved