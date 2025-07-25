Epstein All Smoke, No Fire

Where there’s smoke . . . there’s smoke.

The Democrats have metastasized the Jeffrey Epstein scandal into a national news peg to try to drown out the real news: The incredible economic performance of the Trump administration.

With no factual basis whatever and just the tawdry record of Epstein, the Democrats have tried to convey the misimpression that Trump and Epstein were somehow connected.

They want to public to assume that where there is smoke, there is fire.

But, in Washington, D.C., there is only more smoke.

We can't let the non-scandal drive media attention away from the very real fact that Trump has all but extinguished inflation, generated important job growth, turned the economy around, stopped illegal immigration, and deported over one million people who have no legal basis to call themselves Americans.

There is no scandal here.

Just the media trying to create the impression of one.

The answer is: Trump needs to resume his rallies.

It's only through traveling to swing states and speaking before 100,000 people live, tens of millions more online, and on television that he can focus national attention on his achievements.

This means he would go into the midterms with enough momentum to sweep both houses of Congress.

Trump can't count on the facts to come to his defense. The Democrats have tried to replace facts with groundless speculation and fantasy.

There is no fire here, just smoke.

