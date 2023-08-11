Trump Indictments Relentless, Will Biden Escape Scot-Free?

Our politics today is running on a dual track: indictment of Trump or impeachment of Biden. On track A, critics of Trump are hell bent on putting him in prison. Their strategy is to attack and bait Trump while placing him under an unconstitutional gag order denying him the right of free speech.

By indicting him in Washington D.C. and empaneling a jury, one chosen from among the District’s citizens, — 95% of whom voted for Biden — they are railroading him toward a conviction.

Further the Department of Justice (DOJ) assigned the case to Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former law partner in the Boies, Schiller, Flexner firm at which Hunter Biden was of counsel. Chutkin’s firm purportedly represented Burisma and got a $250,000 fee for doing so.

With such stacking of judge and jury how is Trump to get a fair trial?

And when Trump protests and demands a change of judge and/or venue, the trap doors will close and he will be found guilty — by Judge Chutkan — of violating her gag order.

The likely result is that he will be thrown in prison.

While he cannot be disqualified from running, his imprisonment will stop him from campaigning and the gag order will stop him from complaining about the injustice.

It won’t stop his fundraising, however, and the money will make it impossible to shut him up. His ads and videos while he is in prison would be a modern equivalent of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."

The court can muzzle him, but it can't silence him.

On Track B, we have the swiftly accumulating evidence of the of the Biden family and administration, of their more than questionable business activities and finances; their involvement with: the shady energy company Burisma in Ukraine, the Chinese Communist Party, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, as well as with oligarchs in Romania, Kazakhstan, Iraq, and Costa Rica.

Still, the media is as determined as Biden (and his weaponized DOJ) to lock Trump up.

As a result, our left media will never give Track B the publicity and exposure they will give Track A — unless it's part of an official impeachment proceeding to remove President Biden.

Only then — they would have no choice but to cover it.

Unless and until Biden is under actual impeachment by a vote of the U.S. House of Representatives, it will be impossible for the Biden scandals to get equal time.

But polls by McLaughlin and Associates and, separately, by my firm (Dick Morris Associates), both indicate that Trump has not been hurt by the indictments.

If anything, he still leads Biden by 2-4 points and is the virtually certain Republican candidate for president.

The data from both polls show a groundswell of skepticism about the Trump indictment:

By 53-36, voters agree that Trump cannot get a fair trial in Washington D.C. because the jury would come from the District citizens who voted 95-5 for Biden,

By 53-36 they agree that he can’t get a fair trial from Judge Tanya Chutkan who was appointed by Biden’s Justice Department to try the case.

By 49-40 voters said that "these investigations and indictments of Trump are because the Biden Administration wants to stop Trump from running for president."

By 51-38, voters said the investigations and indictments of Trump were designed in order to distract attention from cocaine in the White House and monies allegedly paid to the Biden family.

By 56-39 they believe that President Biden played a personal role in indicting Trump through his appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland.

By 57-30, they agree that there is a "double standard in targeting Donald Trump and going easy on Joe Biden and his family."

By54-38 they want the Justice Department "to stop targeting Trump and interfering with the upcoming election and let the voters decide."

But you can’t beat somebody with nobody and unless U.S. House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his leadership team decide to push the investigation and impeachment of President Biden, contrived, phony, biased impeachment charges against Donald Trump will win by default and Biden will get away scot free.

