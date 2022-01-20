Biden's Retreat on BBB Offers Real Chance for Compromise and Progress

Biden has just done what he should have done at the start of his presidency: Abandoned omnibus Christmas tree-like proposals and break his program up into bit size pieces that may be financially digestible.

By seeming to abandon the big ticket item — the Child Tax Credit — he has stepped back from a proposal to put all of America on welfare. Bravo to conservatives on our successful goal-line stand!

But there is good stuff in the rest of the Biden agenda we might back and find grounds for compromise, a position which would make it easier for voters to trust us with the government in ’22 and ’24. We must be sure that the bite sizes are, indeed, limited and not prone to expansion into giant entitlements. Some ideas that might have merit:

His proposal for electric vehicle charging stations

Expansion of pre-K, not as a universal entitlement, but as a needs-based targeted expansion of headstart.

Making election day a holiday. What’s wrong with that? High turnouts are here to stay and are our friend, not our enemy

Guaranteeing two weeks of early voting, including Sundays

Certain climate change provisions to phase out dirty coal plants (and replace them with natural gas)

Hire more teachers and enhance training. But keep it nonpolitical

Extend free food to 9 million students

There is nothing wrong with letting workers give out water and food to those waiting to vote if the materials are nonpartisan.

Now, with the revolutionary stuff off the table, is the time to seek compromise.

In doing so, we should seek bi-partisan tradeoffs:

A ban on critical race theory teaching in schools

Giving parents the right to know what their children are being taught

Give parents representation on school boards

A ban on federal aid subsidies to illegal immigrants

A ban on allowing non-citizens to vote in municipal and local elections

Federal DOJ intervention where DAs fail to prosecute violent felonies

It may be time to stick our heads up from the parapets of partisanship and see if we can govern effectively once more.