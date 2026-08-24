Money Not Counting for Much in US Elections

As the results pile up of the Democratic and Republican primaries of 2025, it is becoming clearer with each passing week that the candidate who massively outspends his opponent does not necessarily win.

In fact, he or she rarely does.

Money is losing its power in American elections. You need enough money to get your name and your views out there, but you cannot any longer buy the election by huge spending.

In Michigan, the Democratic establishment candidate Rep. Haley Stevens spent $52 million but lost to socialist insurgent Abdul El-Sayed who only spent $5 million.

But a 10-1 funding advantage did Stevens little good and she lost.

In Minnesota's Democratic Senate primary the same thing held true.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig outspent her primary opponent, Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanangan by $14 million to $3 million but still lost.

The same phenomenon is true for the Republican primaries this year.

Incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn massively outspent challenger Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton by the obscene margin of $59 million to $8 million and still lost.

While in Louisiana's Republican Senate primary incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy spent $14 million to Julia Letlow's $10 million and went down to defeat.

PACs and special interests are showering incumbents and establishment candidates with money, but its not working any more.

Why?

The rise of social media — usually free — often offsets huge buys on commercial television. The intensity of news coverage in pivotal races like Cornyn/Paxton and Cassidy/Letlow counts for more than paid ads.

Donald Trump’s endorsement in the GOP primaries remains a silver bullet.

Among Democrats, the rise of socialism and jihadism animates insurgencies in states like Michigan and Minnesota and paid ads by establishment candidates don't work.

(The reason the leftists win the Democratic primaries is that the increasingly socialist image of the Democratic Party drives moderates out of the primary and leaves only the true believer radicals to vote and dictate the outcome).

But don't make the mistake of only spending your money on social media.

Paid ads on network and cable TV still play a role.

In Wisconsin, for example, the radical’s darling Francesca Hong lost to the establishment candidate David Crowley, the Milwaukee County Executive.

Polls reported that Hong led by double digits two weeks out and overconfidence led her to eschew network and cable ads at the end. Crowley, who advertised heavily, came on strong at the end and beat Hong.

Government regulation of campaign finance will not drive money out of politics, but a series of high profile defeats will surely dim its luster.

Dick Morris is a political strategist and author who has advised several U.S. presidents, governors, and mayors over a 40-year career. Read more Dick Morris Insider articles — Click Here Now.