Biden's Biggest Blunder: The Fall of Kabul

Today’s monologue starts with a telling audio clip from President Joe Biden:

"When I announced our drawdown in April, I said we would be out by September and we're on track to meet that target. Excuse me. Our military mission Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st," Biden said.

"The drawdown is proceeding in a secure and orderly way. Prioritizing the safety of our troop," he added. "No one, no U.S. forces or any forces have, uh, had been lost."



This is a terrible time in the world. Anyone who has seen the pictures coming out of Afghanistan, who doesn't feel sympathy over what Biden has done to these people basically has lost their humanity.

I can sit here blaming Biden all day long, and it's not going to get us anywhere.

Not only is the man showing every sign of pre senile dementia, flooding America with illegal aliens infected with COVID should be a crime punishable by not only impeachment, but imprisonment.



Now we see Afghanistan falling in such a short period of time and it did not have to happen.

We may all agree that we don't belong in Afghanistan. Many of us have said we should be out of Afghanistan.

That's all well and good, but there's an orderly way to leave a nation that you have occupied.

And this does not require military expertise to understand. For one thing, you do not leave equipment behind. You do not leave bases behind. You do not leave your allies behind.



This is an unmitigated disaster that will forever live in infamy.

And, it is tied to the Obama-Biden administration.

Of course Biden will give us the double-talk, but the fact of the matter is when you see people in a panic running to hold onto an airplane, taxing down the runway, you have to say this is an unmitigated disaster that will never be forgotten.



The images of the helicopters flying off the U S embassy in Saigon 1975, by comparison that was an orderly retreat compared to this chaos.

This is a direct result of Biden's weakness and the insanity of the whole administration. No responsibility for what has happened whatsoever.

It is a historical disaster, a military collapse, unlike any we have ever seen.



What about the intelligence that we had coming out of Afghanistan from the great intelligence agencies?

They have been too busy looking for white supremacists in America, complete political garbage as Afghanistan is falling to the Taliban.

The U S embassy falling to the Taliban.



Biden said last month, this would not happen: “Under no circumstances” he said, would there be an emergency airlift like we saw in Saigon, 1975.

He said “you have the Afghan troops have 300,000 well equipped as well as equipped as any army in the world. And an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban”.



Afghans that helped America and our military are terified of being executed, not evacuating them fast enough.

And where are they going to bring them? Why they're bringing them to America.

They're bringing them to American USAF bases in Wisconsin and other places. Up to 30,000 Afghan refugees to begin with. It could be more like a hundred thousand or more.



What is going to happen to this country? Well, ask people in other countries what the Afghanis have done to them.

In Sweden the crime wave from their Afghani … visitors. My friends, this is just the beginning of a disaster.

The fact of the matter is the Taliban seized our hum-vees, helicopters, our mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, our anti-aircraft guns, our tanks, artillery, and drones.

All left behind by Biden, who was busy looking for white terrorists, white extremists, white supremacists in the U S military.

General Milley should be fired immediately, but he won't be.



Below is what General Milley demonstrating either deceit or stupidity. Maybe both.

“The Afghan security forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country. And we will continue to support the Afghan security forces where necessary in accordance with the guidance from the president and the secretary defense," Milley said.

"The future Afghanistan is squarely in the hands of the Afghan people. And there are a range of possible outcomes in Afghanistan," he added. "And I want to emphasize repeatedly. And I've said this before a negative outcome, a Taliban automatic military takeover is not a foregone conclusion. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as necessary.”



This botched withdrawal is on their watch.

The Bagram Airfield prison that housed 5,000 inmates was opened up and who was released? Al-Qaeda, Taliban, even ISIS members are among the thousands released into the streets of Afghanistan.

Hundreds of prisoners are now out there joining the Taliban. Al Qaeda now has a new safe haven, which will allow them to plot and plan another 9/11.



And what about China?

As you will hear in my interview with a great American General Jeff Schloesser who commanded the 101st Airborne, I bring up the issue of the “Silk Road” which has run through Afghanistan since antiquity.

You will find that this silk road will now be bringing rare earth metals from Afghanistan right to China.

So they can continue to control the world computer chip market. But that is just the beginning.



The Taliban took Afghanistan without a fight, and what did Biden do? The entire administration is totally incompetent.

They promised the American people living there that there was no threat to the city of Kabul and the United States Embassy.

Just this June, that incompetent boob Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said “We are staying. The embassy is staying.”

He said we should not equate a departure of force by early September with some immediate deterioration of the situation. Oh really? He should be fired immediately!



And again, Biden recently said, “The Taliban is not the south, the north, Vietnamese army. They're not, they're not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There's going to be no circumstance where you'll see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all.”



That was Biden, just weeks before the fall of Kabul.

The Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby (another leftist fool) said, “There is no intention right now to close the Embassy. The situation in Kabul is calm right now.”



So the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan.

We have a high in illegal immigration, including COVID infected illegal immigrants flying across America.

We have out-of-control inflation. There's more, and what's going to happen? Nothing. Why?



Never forget that in 1998, I, Michael Savage, gave a speech at the Commonwealth Club entitled “Beware the Government-Media Complex.”

Never before in U.S. history has the media been so controlled by an administration as it is now under the incompetent and seditious Biden administration.



On the evening of August 16, Biden gave a brief speech to the American people, blaming everyone but himself and walking off at the end without taking questions.

Back to his vacation at Camp David. In my podcast I play that speech for you and offer some of my more insightful comments.

At one point Biden says “But … the buck stops here.”

My response: “You know that nobody believes that.”

Biden goes on to make a series of disingenuous assertions intended to justify the pull-out, but failing utterly to address the horribly bungled way in which it was done.

My reply: “Servile JOE slinks away without taking a single question.”



For more information and a great interview with Army Major General Jeff Schloesser, please listen and share today’s important podcast.

