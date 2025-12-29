Avoiding Socialism Means Staying Awake

The only difference between a socialist and a Democrat is that the Democrat says, "Your earnings don't belong to you. Your earnings belong to the government. Now hand over half of your earnings."

A socialist (aka communist) says, "Your earnings don't belong to you. Your earnings belong to the government. Now hand over ALL of your earnings."

Morally, there's no distinction.

Today's Democrat has turned into a socialist. Why? Because the thief who feels entitled to half your income feels entitled to all of it. It's only a matter of time.

A conventional Republican, by the way, claims: "Your earnings are yours. But please hand over half of them anyway. And if the communists take over — well, we'll meet them halfway."

You cannot meet a thief, a brute, a predator, or a totalitarian halfway. Once you concede anything to a totalitarian, you have lost it all.

Most of the world, outside of America, now understands this. Americans will be the last to learn it — the hard way.

Uninformed people say they support socialists because they're struggling with expenses. "I care about affordability."

So, imagine this solution: Hire someone to rob other people and give you a portion of the loot. Now you'll be able to afford more, right? "Well, no, that would be theft. I can't do that. It's not right."

So instead, they vote for a candidate who says he will make robbery LEGAL when he does it — that he'll give you a portion of the loot, and then all will be well.

"Now you're talking. That's not only morally acceptable. It's morally virtuous." Being uninformed will come with consequences.

And then there's the economics of it. Let's pretend for a moment that there are no moral issues with voting for someone who promises to legalize robbery.

You can pretend there are no unintended practical consequences of this action — but there are.

For one thing, there's the law of supply and demand. Now that you'll have all this free loot, the prices for those goods and services will go up.

Why? Because as demand goes up with supply staying the same, prices go up.

And supply, in fact, will go down. Why? Because with a communist now in charge of everything, the most productive and profitable companies and businesses will flee — to places with no socialism, or less socialism. Or they'll just stop producing.

Put simply: When you outlaw profit as socialism does, you outlaw production.

So economically, socialism's legalized theft can be expected to lead to smaller supply and greater demand: a recipe for high prices.

This will create an even greater "affordability" crisis. Case in point: the empty grocery shelves in Soviet Russia, Cuba, or Venezuela.

At that point, communists will do what communists always do: Take everything over.

"Prices are out of control, thanks to greedy capitalists; no job is too big for the government, so let the government handle everything."

In New York City, victorious socialists have already promised to take over grocery stores and control the distribution of food. This sets the stage for taking over everything, which will seem rational when socialist policies make prices go through the roof.

Remember: This is what the Democrat Party has in store for all of America. We are no longer dealing with JFK's Democrat Party. Nor even Lyndon Johnson's, Jimmy Carter's, or Bill Clinton's Democrat Party.

The Democrats have gone all the way, both in theory and practice.

The previously unthinkable result of all this? AOC is their front-runner for the 2028 nomination for president.

A growing number of younger voters, as they age, say they want socialism. What will America look like in 10 years under socialism? What will NYC look like in 10 months?

The only hope for "affordability" is capitalism. Capitalism meets demand by producing the goods.

The quest for profit ultimately leads to more goods and that, in turn, reduces prices.

Conversely, socialism creates NOTHING. It disrupts innovation, prevents production, and leads to stagnation and shortages.

Note that socialist supporters always live in capitalist countries. They take for granted that goods will continue to be present and plentiful.

The U.S. economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter as consumer spending, exports, and government spending all grew. Interesting.

All I hear people saying is how bad the economy is. "AI is destroying the economy!"

How? It's never explained.

"Trump is destroying the economy." By doing what? "Why, it's Trump!"

No other explanation needed. "Well, OK; he's racist."

Inflation is killing us. Yes, it is. But governments create inflation. The Democrats' unlimited government equals even more inflation.

Affordability? We cannot afford socialism. And we cannot afford to abandon capitalism.

America, at least the part governed by socialists, stands on the precipice of economic ruin.

Tragically, had we been paying attention, none of it ever had to happen.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder) and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.