Act Now to Defend Liberty, or Lose It

True Republicans Must Go as Far Right as Democrats Have Gone Left

These days, we've obviously heard much about politics and how the two still dominant political parties are divided.

To evoke a common phrase, this is nothing more than "blowing smoke."

Our nation's overall problem with harmony and cohesion is rooted in the right's and left's perceptions of the rights of man.

It matters not which metaphorical team — the Democrats or the career Republicans and RINOs — gets to violate the rights of man, exploit his wealth, and enslave his body and property.

It doesn’t matter who the team leader is. All that matters is our freedom. Period.

Our freedom is in extreme danger.

If we don't care about our freedoms, and liberty overall, we deserve what we get.

Thomas Jefferson understood this all too well.

If we do care about our freedom, fight for it, not over the two U.S. House Republicans who didn’t vote for President Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

In five minutes, those who turned their back on our nation will be forgotten.

But the state of the American republic — the last, best hope of man — won't be.

It’s not Republicans v. Democrats. It’s the Uniparty v. liberty. Do we care?

Then side with liberty.

In order to achieve that, true Republicans must go as far right as Democrats have gone left.

Enough is enough.

Trump has assisted in this goal, but most Republicans won’t support that totally.

They’re scared to death to cut Medicaid (read: Obamacare). What happened to repealing Obamacare, and opening up a free market for medical care and insurance?

Here’s the interesting thing about "Never Trumpers."

They only talk about Trump’s personality; they never reference his policies.

They say he’s dangerous and threatening to the Constitution, to individual rights, to "democracy," and to the American way of life.

But, where is their evidence?

While the argument may be well made that Trump is not presidential in the tradtional sense, should we then ask, "Was it more presidential of George W. Bush to be nice, while implementing nearly all of the Democrats’ money-grabbing agenda?"

You expect this from Democrats.

Yet Trump is doing all the things these Republicans claim they always wanted.

Trump is not a revolutionary.

His effect on the media and deep state status quo has been revolutionary, but he’s not actually proposing a revolution.

Trump’s a Republican with the exact same platform as Mitt Romney's, George W. Bush's, and the late John McCain's.

The difference, in this writer's opinion, is that those poseurs seemingly never meant a word of it. Trump does.

On the other hand, our nation's 47th commander in chief is keeping his word and concurrently, making lots of progress.

RINOs and Never Trumpers: You can’t say, "I want a secure border, I want lower taxes, I want military strength in defense of America, I’m against wokeness and green fascism," and then turn around and call Trump a dictator or "unpresidential" when he acts on the very things you say you want.

Of course Democrats will brand Donald Trump a dictator.

For they consider anything over which they aren't free to exercise totalitarian control, a dictatorship.

But RINOs can offer no logical consistency.

This is due in appreciable part, that like Democrats, most are interested in money versus ta fiscal future rooted in allocation and spending discipline.

To those on the left, government is God.

The federal levaithan is the answer to everything.

Government, in the hands of "progressives," can literally achieve anything.

To the left-wing:

Government is reality.

Government is the source of all knowledge and truth.

Government is the source of right and wrong.

Government is their religion.

A notrorious figure of the recent pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, paraphrased this sentiment best when he declared, about trusting science, "I am the science."

With that mindset dominent in places like the Democratic Party, and Hollywood, it's no wonder they continue to scream for Trump's must be punishment and incarceration.

It’s not because he supports tax cuts, an America-first defense and borders.

It’s not that he’s much friendlier to capitalism than to socialism or Communism.

It’s not that he wants to obliterate all the cronies holding our pathologically dysfunctional government together.

Yes, these policies do drive the left crazy, but not as crazy as Trump makes them.

In the name of their religion of government, the left must have President Trump eliminated, and because because government is their religion, and Donald Trump is an infidel.

Sound familiar?

Applauding and supporting Trump isn’t enough to stop the worst tyrants in recent American history: America’s Democrats and the left wing.

Their most dangerous leaders remain extant today.

They still roam free, standing more t han ready to rise again.

Make no mistake, the left is in it for the long game.

They'll never stop, until or unless they are stopped by all of us.

To stop the Democrats, you’ve got to be a lot stronger than most Republicans.

In the end, it will be up to "We, the People" to do so.

To hesistate is to lose.

That is act, or be acted upon.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.