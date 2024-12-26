It Was Never Liberalism, It's Totalitarianism

Donald Trump’s magnificent electoral (and popular vote) victory remains as fresh as ever.

But those on the left will always stay on that side of political ideology.

This makes perfect sense: that today’s left-wing — that is, yesterday’s "liberals" — morphed into outright totalitarians.

Think about it. "Liberalism" — now properly called "Leftism" — has and always will rely on coercion.

Medicare and Social Security were never optional.

You were forced to contribute and forced to participate.

You were coerced to abstain from participating in a competitive, private market for healthcare and health insurance, simply because the government ordered those free markets out of existence by passing Medicare and Medicaid.

You were given no choice about putting one-third (or more) of your income into Social Security and, if you’re lucky, getting back 10 or 20% of your investment.

While you might have expressed outrage if the government took over all grocery stores or clothing stores and lumped them into one inefficient, mediocre, unaccountable, and noncompetitive monopoly, you (or your parents/grandparents) never expressed concern that the federal government took the entirely unconstitutional step of doing precisely that, with medical care and retirement.

If the government in the 1930s, 1960s or more recently had used its power (legally or otherwise) as an excuse to order grocery store owners to sell only certain foods, and consumers to only eat certain kinds of foods, or only to buy certain clothing — that would instantly strike you as un-American.

Yet when the federal government did that very thing just three short years ago with ridiculous, ineffective masks, and forced participation in experimental vaccines — well . . . that’s what the government does — right?

It’s a timeless principle, that coercion leads to inefficiency and injustice.

Inefficiency and injustice lead people to frustration and upset. As a result, the people in charge of the existing coercion respond to your perfectly reasonable anger by . . . ordering more coercion.

Eventually, a point is reached at which there’s almost nothing left to coerce.

That’s what happened in Soviet Russia, Cuba, and Maoist China.

It’s happening in Venezuela now.

It’s actually starting to happen in California, and Democrats are determined to bring it to all of America, despite a four-year delay for President Trump’s second term.

As Trump enters office for the second time, we have reached a point where the only choices remaining are the choices a Woke, corrupt, and frankly insane government permits you to have.

If the government doesn't want you to have an option — well, then what are you to do?

Pretend that such an option doesn’t exist?

CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, The New York Times, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, your local university or community college, your local government-run (read public) schools, Nike, Coca Cola, Bud Light, Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon and virtually every other corporate entity in America will assist the government in making sure you are introduced only to the choices that reflect their always Woke, left/socialist/Communist/fascist (and profitable for them) priorities.

This is why it’s so crucial that Donald Trump eviscerate the unholy marriage of government and huge corporations.

In practice, our merger of government and corporate America are absolutely no different than a dictatorship.

If anything, it’s worse than a dictatorship. It’s totalitarian control for a huge profit for the dictators, whereby we literally finance our own destruction.

This deeply felt frustration and rage gave rise to the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement and Donald Trump’s recent landslide victory.

We have only a handful of rights remaining.

You still have the right to:

Smoke pot;

Have an abortion;

Join a women’s sports team or enter a woman’s bathroom simply by claiming to be a woman, and . . .

(4) Buy an electric car which most can't afford and no market will ever be able to sustain on the existing power grid.

"Leftism" and "Liberalism" were always about some level of coercion.

It shouldn't be any surprise that we went from minimal or moderate amounts of coercion to the full-scale, tyrannical, and authoritarian assault we now see today.

If you call this “freedom”, then the wokesters, totalitarians and propagandists have done their job. President-elect Donald Trump (who’s serious about reform) and the GOP (if they’re serious, this time) have their work cut out for them in rolling back the authoritarian regime and culture that leftists have imposed on us.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He is the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," available exclusively at www.DrHurd.com. He has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), on Newsmax TV, and writes two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more of Dr. Hurd's reports — Here.