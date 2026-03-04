Appeasement Bringing End of Our Republic Closer

The End of Our Republic Is Closer Than We Think

The left continues to act as though it has never been, or will be, challenged - ever.

Minnesota serves as a prime example.

They've purportedly stolen millions, while trying to distract everyone by attacking ICE officers. Those officers back down, and the result is Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., threatening to sue U.S. President Donald Trump and the federal government.

The left acts as though they are an omnipotent totalitarian power that can't be overthrown.

They don't act like they believe they're God; rather they carry on as though they're actually stronger than God.

And to paraphrase an axiom of political science: power corrupts, a self-sense of omnipotence does absolutely.

Hubris? Narcissism?

Certainly.

Yet, it's all seemingly worse than that.

They believe they can predict the weather one thousand or one million years from now.

Apart from believing their own publicity, they believe they know everything serving their sinister, toxic narrative. This comprises such over the top self-confidence in their beliefs, that they must censor or intimidate anyone who dares to dissent.

The left consistently believes they have a right to control every detail and every second of your life because of that belief.

As a mental health clinician, in all my years, I've never witnessed narcissism at such heightened levels.

Hitler and Stalin ultimately and thankfully faced robust opposition. They had to fear America and the relatively free Western world striking back. Today's cultural and government left wing?

They are wholly cognizant that there is virtually no one to fight back. there's nobody to fight back . . . except for U.S. President Trump and his supporters.

But you already hear the threats of retribution coming against all ICE officers, against President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and even grassroots MAGA supporters.

"We’re coming for you; your time will come," they thunder, and experience shows they mean what they say.

Evil is consistently remarkably idiotic.

So, it follows, by definition, if you're evil, you act irrationally: no intelligence required.

The only thing propping up today's evil is the unwillingness or inability of anyone decent to stand up to it.

Thus, the megalomaniacs of the left keep getting away with it — that is, until they no longer can.

Left adherents prosecute, burn buildings, riot, defame, dox, impeach, imprison, fine, sue and execute.

Conservatives shy from such things.

Perhaps this is why we're losing - as targets and victims of lawfare - and losing the culture war.

It's ironic.

Conservatives (at least in the era of Ronald Reagan) were not the ones who advocated appeasement of the Soviet Union.

Yet, we treat today's mortal enemies on the left as if they are capable of being reasoned with. We did so (during the Biden regime, or at least we tried) as they overtly imprisoned our candidates for no reason, declared any form of dissension an "insurrection" punishable by prison, censored our speech, stripped us of our Second Amendment rights and slowly, progressively completed the nationalization of private industry, via initiatives such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - among other left-wing agenda-driven, ideologic dark plans.

Oh, and threatened to perform sex change surgery on our children without our consent, and to imprison us as domestic terrorists if we objected.

It's a timeless principle we must relearn. . .

Appeasement didn't work for Neville Chamberlain against Hitler in the 1930s, it certainly won’t prove even remotely effective now.

Even litigation in a court system seemingly left-leaning, of course, has not halted them, and may never do so.

Concurrently, while we can pass voter ID laws – will they be enforced uniformly? - that is, inclusive of blue states and cities.

Republicans will still feel intimidated, even in red states; pressured to buckle under they will intimidate Republicans even in some red states to buckle under, in some cases with overt ferocity.

I don't know about you, but it seems to me that it's time for something different. And I’m not persuaded by the argument, "We can’t become like them."

We're in a partisan, domestic war.

If we don't fight back at some point, then our lives and values will perish right before our eyes. If you allow your home to become infested with vermin, vermin prevail.

We must snap ourselves out of our individual and collective states of denial, and realize our liberties are increasingly compromised.

Back in 2023, James Woods wrote on (Twitter)/X:

"The true enemy of America is the Republican Party surprisingly. The Democrats will always complain, grift, cheat, and gleefully ignore the law. Who will stop then? In a real two-party system it would be Republicans, but they are weak, milquetoast losers who do nothing but talk."

Is Mr. Woods correct?

Let's hope not. He's not talking about President Trump, but how many Republicans – many of whom secretly profit from the left's agenda - are truly ready to stop allowing Democrats to turn America into a one-party state?

The verdict of history awaits. . . .

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). He also authors two self-help columns week and resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more Dr. Michael J.Hurd, Ph.D. Insider articles — Click Here Now.