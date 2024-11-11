Totalitarianism Democrats' Way, Don't Look for Hope or Change

Totalitarian Democrats Want You to Sleep

If the election of 2024 were a high-level college course, it would have left us drained.

Why?

Because the lesson learned from it, is that we came very short to realizing the nightmare Ronald Reagan described so many years ago, on Jan. 5 1967: "Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction."

In that same speech, Reagan also said, "It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation.

Raising these points then-Gov. Reagan made, are not for mere purposes of waxing nostalgic on history, they remind us we must unfailingly stand for something, at all times.

This election, as in so many in years prior, stood for nothing.

What they supported was sheer negativity.

They stood for "Anyone but Trump!"

Sadly, that’s all they had. They couldn' make the case for higher prices on consumer goods and services universally.

They couldn't successfully argue for higher taxes.

The hallmarks of their tenure, from 2020 to now?

Inflation

Polarizing

Shaming

Censorship

Authoritarian mandates

And . . .

Military weakness

Nor could Democrats make the case for Kamala’s visions of gun control, California-inspired taxes on non-existent capital gains, and all the rest of their socialized agenda.

Kamala spoke in vague, contradictory terms.

She wanted us to believe that she had no record, yet she claimed to have deep principles (which she never named).

She would not defend her far-left record.

Make no mistake an authoritarian Marxist is what she was and will always be.

She wants to be president because she craves power.

Just like the rest of her cronies, the pursuit of power is only about themselves; not about the citizens of the United States.

Trump also wants to be president.

But, let's not forget, he has more than enough money, power, and visibility.

He wants to be president so he can serve and save our nation.

No presidential candidate in American history has gone through everything he experienced.

He wasn’t afraid to name his principles

He wasn’t fearful of standing on his prior record as president

Tax cuts

Spending cuts

Regulation cuts

Capitalistic Expansion

Protecting our borders

And . . .

A strong military

Yet a disurbingly appreciable number of Americans either don’t want these things, or were trained to hate Trump so much that they’d vote for anything.

But standing against something isn’t nearly as strong as standing for something.

That’s the difference between Trump and Harris, and its beyond significant.

Will Democrats learn from their 2024 defeat?

Dont count on it.

Totalitarianism is addictive.

My training, education, and professional practice taught me narcissists and sociopath don't change. And you can expect more of the same going forward.

If anything, there will be an escalation of their venom.

Evidence for my points?

In her "concession" speech, Harris lectured us (expecially Trump supporters) on the need to accept election results.

She essentially said, "Unlike Trump supporters, we accept election results."

If you believe this, then you probably believe in the command-and-control, centrally run economy that Kamala and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., tried to impose.

The very Democrats who lectured us on the need to be civil and accept election results refuse to acknowledge the critical importance of election integrity.

Instead of accepting an open investigation into alleged voting irregularities, as secure people might do, they threatened and imprisoned those who dared for daring to question.

Democrats' civility and "acceptance" are fake.

Kamala, her entire party — still led by Obama, and supported by Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Walz, and others, want control, not freedom.

Mobsters seek money and power while pretending to care about others.

But if you actually believe that they care about anyone, you haven’t paid attention to their behaviors over the last four to five years.

The Democrats won’t wake up and conclude, "Oh. We need to have integrity. We need to be prepared to take bullets for our beliefs, and our beliefs need to be the right ones."

Genuine, freedom loving conservatives, clung to truth, hope, and faith in the universe.

Donald Trump, despite his mannerisms and flaws, will be a leader for the ages - again. He’s not a politician, and he’s far more than a president.

He has unfailingly shown that all you have to do is stand up for what’s honest and right.

These values have prevailed, which means you’ll prevail.

In case you've forgotten, we haven’t seen that in our nation for a long time.

President-elect Trump’s most challenging moments are yet to come. Trust me on this one.

The left has not changed, and in the coming few weeks and months we’ll see the Democrats’ darkest side.

Be vigilant and prepared. But at the same time, celebrate the beauty of what has happened.

The good guys will always win in the end. All we have to do is show up.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He is the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," available exclusively at www.DrHurd.com. He has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), on Newsmax TV, and writes two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more of Dr. Hurd's reports — Here.