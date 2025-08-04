Feminism's Destructive Job Done, Men Sent Packing

Following the elections of 2016 and 2024, the feminists' shrieks that "women were denied the White House!" did nothing more than imply that women, by definition, have a right to power and control over others.

They also imply that there’s something intrinsically superior about women, and that women should therefore rule over men.

To them, power is all that matters, which is why the White House — the symbol of political power — seems to matter more to them than anything else in life.

Hillary Clinton is far left, as is Kamala Harris.

It never occurs to people that the first woman president might be a capitalist or a constitutionalist.

Why does "feminism" have to be regarded as being far left, socialist, or even communist?

The difference boils down to feminism versus individualism.

In a nutshell, feminism, like other "left-isms," is nothing more than groupthink.

It fosters the false belief that a woman’s identity is primarily the result of her gender.

This sets women up for conflict with anyone or anything not associated with their gender.

And that’s not good for women any more than it is for men.

When you define your entire self by your gender (or race, or any other genetic characteristic over which nobody has control), you lose your individuality; your very self, your actual soul.

Feminism was originally supposed to be a rebellion against traditional thinking.

So, what constitutes traditional thinking?

The idea that men are rigidly one way, and women are another.

For example: the idea that women are by nature emotional, while men are by nature thinking and rational. The irony is that feminism unknowingly and uncritically accepts the

"traditional thinking" that women are by nature emotional while men are not.

Instead of viewing women as inferior for being emotional, feminists go to the opposite extreme and maintain that women are superior . . . for being emotional.

But there it is again: the basic and misguided premise that women are exclusively emotional while men are exclusively rational.

That’s why feminism always comes around to socialism, group-think, collectivism, and ultimately brute force.

The reasoning goes like this: "Men are rational, thinking and profit-seeking. Women are sensitive, compassionate and care nothing for profit or ego. Therefore, we’ve got to get rid of these male systems and replace them with superior female ones."

Feminism implies the blatantly sexist idea that women are unfit for capitalism.

Therefore, we must get rid of it, as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris aim to do.

In fact, capitalism and economic freedom have lifted women to the point where they’re able to do all the things men previously did.

Better or worse?

That depends on the individual. But the point remains that economic freedom liberates people. It doesn't enslave them.

It was never feminism that women needed. What they always needed, politically and psychologically, was what men need just as desperately: individualism.

Individualism means you can nourish your sense of femininity or masculinity as you opt to define these things, but your gender identity should not overtake your reason for living.

The essence of feminism as we know it today goes like this, "Men should be more like women. The more men become like women, the better off everyone will be. There’s almost nothing redeemable about masculinity; there’s nothing ever wrong with femininity."

At its core it sounds absurd, but these faulty premises have seeped into most people's minds and our culture.

Most people probably don’t consider themselves feminists today, but feminism is everywhere.

If a lot of women become unhappy with the fact that so many men are resentfully going against their programming or natures — we may not discuss that.

We will just blame it on men, and all things considered masculine: capitalism, technology, the military, law enforcement, America, individualism, freedom, self-interest and — first and foremost — President Trump.

Much of this plays out in the context of marital, romantic, and family relationships.

As a psychotherapist for almost 40 years, I witness it every single day.

And in 2025, the divide between men and women is far worse than it has ever been.

Feminism has done its job.

Many women now loathe the men in their lives for not being more like women. Yet these same women usually long for a truly masculine man.

It’s an impossible contradiction, and it pits men and women against each other.

Interestingly, this is more evident in 30-somethings than with older people.

This mental poison starts in the universities and ends up at the kitchen table and in personal relationships where you see a lot of unhappy men who feel they aren't good enough, and a lot of women who are frustrated and don't fully understand why — though they feel it has a lot to do with the men in their lives.

Feminism as an explicit movement died years ago. But the effects of that movement are growing. It's too bad we’re not allowed to discuss or analyze it in any objective way.

If we did, we might learn something.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina.