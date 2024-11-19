Be Unfailingly Thankful for the Ground We've Gained

Taking Another Look at Thanksgiving Revelatory, Without Fail

'Tis' the season, and the holidays are upon us.

This time of year gets me to thinking about how different people interpret the meaning of Thanksgiving. Of course, conventional wisdom suggests that Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful.

While that has a nice ring to it, I see the holiday as something more: A time to think about what’s right, both with the world and with myself.

Though many are thankful to a higher power, my take is a little different.

I’m thankful to humankind, especially to those who have created the countless things I need for survival and enjoyment: automobiles, plumbing, medicine, electricity, extraordinary surgical procedures, computers, etc.

The list, as they say is indeed endless.

I see, feel and enjoy the fruits of these inventors’ efforts in my daily life, including the countless unsung heroes whose contributions to our wealth and comfort are often taken for granted.

When I say I’m thankful to humankind, I’m expressing reverence for reason; the one quality that animates human beings to thrive and produce.

Though reason represents the best of the human spirit and mind, it can only be exercised through choice. The computer in front of me, the lights illuminating my office, the health and safety I enjoy. That list is also endless.

I must still be the one to initiate the use of these marvels, but must also do so judiciously.

These things (comprised of machines, inventions, revolutionary and innovative developments) are extant due to choices made by singular individuals throughout history.

Several names rightfully come to mind immediately: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Charles Kettering, Jonas Salk, Linus Pauling, and Marie Curie — to obviously name just a few.

But remember, there are the lesser-known heroes who market and distribute products we enjoy in our largely capitalistic system.

Let's all be grateful to them!

Did they labor toward their achievements with my comfort and happiness in mind?

Of course not.

History tells us that the Pilgrims created Thanksgiving as a day to celebrate the fruits of their labor.

In the modern world, we not only enjoy the fruits of our own labor, but also the benefits created by people who work for their own sakes, yet in a way sustaining us all.

Anything or anyone who contributes to life deserves our heartfelt thanks.

My benefit wasn’t their objective — their work and its rewards were their goals.

Their quest for financial and/or intellectual profit was, quite appropriately, their prime objective. When people are selfish in that sense, it's obviously good for them, but ultimately very good for us, for decades — even centuries.

The more self-interest people possess, the more they create and produce in the exercise of that self-interest.

The world becomes a better place.

Throughout most of history, societies have struggled with hunger and starvation.

Starvation still plagues societies.

Insufficient food supplies and/or a lack of legitimately nourishing food still plagues societies that have not yet gone through industrial and technological revolutions as we fortunately have.

So I won’t pay attention to the typical Thanksgiving Day platitudes that suggest that our prosperity somehow happened by accident.

Being thankful is not a justification for unearned guilt, or to bow one’s head in humility or raise it as a means to suspend comprehension.

For me, Thanksgiving is a day of rational, uplifting perspective: To make you feel good about what you have, and to celebrate whatever effort and commitment gave rise to it all.

As I look around our United States and globally, I see the best and the worst of humankind.

I see events as either being the proverbial glass as being half empty or half-full.

Concurrnetly, I wonder if, at any time in history, we have ever seen the coexistence of such heroic genius and such unspeakable evil.

While some struggle to find cures for Leukemia and Alzheimer’s, others are trying to figure out ways to blow up skyscrapers or unleash terror on our streets here at home, and abroad.

And in spite of the advancements of the most rudimentary implements, to staggering enhancements of advanced technologies we already use, to new revelations that our tech and machinery can be advanced, and improved upon further, yes, our life gets seemingly better and — more dangerous.

Why? Because we have more to lose.

Thanksgiving celebrates and fortifies what’s good about life and humanity.

Despite global evil, things are still mostly good.

Pausing in this way is something that those who self-righteously pursue destruction will never know how to do.

Miraculously, by the grace and blessings of God, it gives the rest of us an edge.

Humanity has a long way to go.

Sadly, some people see Thanksgiving (and Christmas) as just another day.

Nevertheless, I'm delighted and grateful that I live in a world where freedom and the good life have gained as much ground as they have.

I give thanks to the real flesh-and-blood people who, through their choices and in pursuit of their own personal goals, make it possible, and will continue to do so.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He is the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," available exclusively at www.DrHurd.com. He has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), on Newsmax TV, and writes two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more of Dr. Hurd's reports — Here.