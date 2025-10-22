Is Gotham's Demise Well on Its Way?

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

Bread lines coming to the Big Apple?

It can happen.

For real.

Zohran Mamdani, the leading candidate for mayor of New York, is an out in the open Communist. He wants city government to take over all grocery stores and run them with bureaucrats out of city offices. Command-and-control food distribution — Soviet-style.

Just like Venezuela. And Cuba. Lovely!

He's also seeking a $30/hr. minimum wage, which will essentially shut down all businesses requiring humans to work.

Starvation, despair, and black market — here we come.

Will this smiling totalitarian allow Gotham residents to order food from Amazon.com?

Or only from the city government?

Maybe he'll erect a wall around the city, so citizens can't escape?

Sound familiar?

And silly us, we thought this all ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

If this seems like classic conspiracy theory or an overreaction, simply open any history book (yes please, avoid the ones edited by woke federal bureaucrats).

We all thought communism never could reach America. It's quite possibly just weeks or days away from New York City, when the election results are in.

It makes sense.

Beginning with the election and presidency of Barack H. Obama, the Democratic Party has radicalized. This means, if you vote Democratic anywhere, some form of communism will eventually head your way, perhaps even coming for you.

Red states are not immune, because the Democrats are now radicalized everywhere.

Check out Democrat-run Memphis, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky — especially their skyrocketing crime rates.



New York City's potential next mayor strongly supports hormonal experiments on children, coerced by a totalitarian school system. He wants the government, not parents, to decide if their children will have gender-altering treatments.

This is beyond being genuinely dystopian.

This same future mayor supports Palestinian terrorists and Iran's mullahs — some of the most violent and explicit advocates of death for non-Muslims, gays, non-conforming women, and anyone else Islam views as infidels.

How in the world can left-wing, LGBTQ+ Democrats swooning over Mamdani as the coolest thing since Barack Obama, reconcile this?!

Can they really be that ignorant and self-destructive?

Is it all absurdly innocent stupidity or something far more sinister?

Socialism and Communism increasingly sell among the nation's youth.

Many young people look at our corrupt fusion of corporations and government as the definition of free market capitalism.

They see woke Communist rulers as a refreshing alternative to the corruption we have found with mostly left-leaning corporate leaders aligned with Big Government.

Wrong, wrong, wrong!

We are already a hybrid of socialism and government controls mixed with semi-free, overly regulated markets.

If these young, naïve New York Communist supporters think that all-out, unhampered Communism is the alternative to the status quo, based on precisely the same Communist principles that govern our present "Uniparty" Establishment, they will experience the greatest trauma in human history when an open Marxist-terrorist takes over New York City.

Because the fall from America to Soviet-Mao Zedong command-and-control collectivism will be much harder than the adjustment to Communism people in already poor, miserable countries (e.g., Venezuela and Cuba) had to make.

Many of us are trying to warn them.

But in places like New York City, they might not be listening.

Some Jewish Democrats are finally waking up and sounding the alarm on Mamdani, pointing to his refusal to condemn the phrase "Globalize the Intifada" or recognize Israel as a Jewish state, especially at a time when antisemitism is on the rise in the United States.

For those of you on the left, sorry, it's too late. These are your comrades.

You wholly brought it all on yourselves. If you really wish to save New York City and America, you should join President Trump's (MAGA) movement.

It's your — and our — only hope.

Mamdani, a Ugandan-born state assemblyman from the New York City borough of Queens, proposes eliminating fares to ride New York City's vast bus system, making CUNY (City University of New York) "tuition-free," freezing rents on municipal housing, offering "free childcare" for children up to age five, all in addition to setting up government-run grocery stores.

Why not just make everything free?

Why hasn't anyone ever thought of this before? How blessed New York City residents are. Their lives are about to become effortless, carefree.

Utopia is coming. All this and sharia law too — almost too much joy to contain.

America has never had this high profile a Communist ruler – not ever. And rest assured Mamdani is a well-funded one.

Communists love money in their own hands; just not yours or mine.

Best of luck, New York City!

You were once humankind's greatest city.

Saying good-bye to the fabled Big Apple will be hard.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.