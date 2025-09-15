Trump's Example for America Is Bravery, We Should Follow It

In what is being called the largest single-year cut in civilian federal employment since World War II, 2025 will end with 300,000 fewer workers employed by the United States government. (See The Hill.com of Aug. 22, 2025).

And for that, President Trump is called a dictator.

But dictators expand the power of government; not deplete it.

He has single-handedly reduced the bloat of government more than any political leader in modern history.

I find it hilarious that the left views this as dictatorship.

They feel victimized when they don't get to loot and control productive people.

Those on the left feel crazed and threatened when rapists and murderers are deported and imprisoned. They call you evil for making life on earth sane and possible.

Left wingers, Democrats and RINOs react to Donald Trump’s rollback of government exactly as sociopaths and criminals react to any restraint on their own ability to do whatever they feel like.

They scream, yell, throw tantrums, and vow to punish anyone else who gets in their way.

America was Founded as a land of liberty with a limited and largely unintrusive government. Government existed for one purpose only: to keep violent criminals and fraudsters out of the way of peaceful, innovative, and self-responsible people.

Today, the process has been inverted.

Government exists to let self-important social engineers and profiteers feed off the productive and self-responsible people that a limited government was designed to protect.

Adding insult to injury, today's left adherents/RINO government profiteers demand, with full moral righteousness, to hold onto the unearned, unlimited power (and money) they have spent generations accumulating.

On our present course (mercifully slowed by Donald Trump), America is headed not just for a second American Revolution, but for a second French Revolution — where the unearned profiteers were decisively removed from power.

And then there are the self-proclaimed "lovers of liberty" (establishment Republicans, phony libertarian think tanks, faux conservatives) who stand ready to bear any burden and suffer any fate to get rid of President Trump.

They would rather have Stalin or Hitler as president than Trump, even though Donald Trump has done more to advance their policies and principles than any American president.

Psychologists will study the anti-Trump hysteria for generations to come.

Whatever they conclude, it will certainly mirror Nazi Germany.

But the anti-Trump left, and cowardly faux conservatives are, in truth, pitiful, lightweight, and simply unimportant.

With all their screaming, proclamations and "protests," they’re not really Darth Vaders as much as mosquitos. How did we get to a place where the metaphysically insignificant get to have any influence at all?

When the left complains of "oppression" they’re talking about their own inner demons. They’re basically saying, "Mean people like MAGA supporters and Donald Trump won't let me control others. It’s my right to control others."

There is no constitutional right to social engineering, to coercing people into behaving and thinking like you want them to behave and think.

You certainly have freedom of association.

You have the right to collect money from voluntary donors and distribute that money to whomever you wish.

You can create private, socialistic colonies in a free country.

Good luck with that – but it's your right.

Yet socialists and fascists are never content with the voluntary.

Coercion is all they have.

And like drug addicts, they will never get enough of it.

They will always demand more. The more destruction their policies impose on the world, the more they demand their "right" to destroy. That's what Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and all other tyrants did.

Today's left wing and RINO enablers are attempting to do the same here in America.

The brilliant 19th century Frenchman Frederic Bastiat, a political economist and author of "The Law," put it best, "It is impossible to introduce into society a greater change and a greater evil than this: the conversion of the law into an instrument of plunder.

"When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing his respect for the law."

Our 47th commander in chief's greatest achievement is that he's revealing not only what's dangerously wrong with government, but also with the entirety of our thinking.

By clearly demonstrating his immunity to the endless gaslighting and brainwashing, Trump is enlightening us to the reality that we never needed to tolerate so much as a morsel of that madness.

With our newfound immunity comes the power to overcome that irrationality.

In his willingness to endure unconscionable legal harassment (and literally bullets) for daring to state the plainly obvious, Donald J. Trump is a heroic figure.

Now it's up to the rest of us to courageously embrace this lesson and act accordingly, with equivalent bravery.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.