Progressives' Good Intentions Pave Road to Regression

When will left wing "progressives" ever comprehend the simple fact that racism exists whenever you elevate any race as the most important standard of achievement?

During South Africa’s apartheid and the Jim Crow South, racists decided that whites were superior to Blacks, and that the law must dictate their prejudice accordingly.

Today, progressive racists, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and sadly others in Congress, have decided (and declared!) that all whites (minus progressive elites, of course) are — by nature — racist and untrustworthy.

Therefore, they must be kept from making decisions about whom to hire, let into schools, and so on.

In each case, from South Africa to the Jim Crow South, to racists like Crockett, et al., in 2025, race has been made into the most important societal issue.

Seemingly the left and its cohorts search for totalitarian control.

Beginning with affirmative action, followed by political correctness, then COVID-19 oppressive mandates, and green energy totalitarianism, are just a few examples which come to mind.

And let's not forget New York City, which now faces the very real possibility of a communist-style mayoralty.

Clinicians more than well-understand that controllers and abusers have always realized the best way to control the people is to reduce them to neurotic guilt. A narrative which goes something like this, "You’re bad people, now do what I command! Repent!"

A sizable number of whites — apparently the most gullible — have been convinced that they’re the bad people.

They continue to go along to get along, doing what their left mother superiors tell them they must do. That mantra runs something like this, "You’ve benefited from unearned liberty, so now you’ve got to give up your liberty as punishment."

Hence the rise of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), racial reparations, and all the rest of the left's cacophony, which amount forms of racism.

Modern-day totalitarians (Democrats, RINOs) are simply doing what abusive people have always done all along: try to control their victims through imposing unearned guilt.

When unearned guilt doesn’t work, you can rest assured they will use guns, force, prisons, concentration camps, gulags, social media "jails" . . . whatever it takes.

But . . . they’d rather start with guilt.

It’s cheaper and — more importantly — it makes them seem like the good guys and the rest of us like the unenlightened ignorant and morally challenged.

It’s painfully obvious.

And yet . . . it’s also nauseating, because so many seemingly smart people fall for leftism, and exponentially so.

Remember: We're only an election away from an openly communist and fascist Democratic Party solidifying their control permanently.

This means, repeats of the 2024 election are far from guaranteed.

Watch what happens in Gotham in the upcoming mayoral election.

Until we wake up to the fact that we're guilty of nothing by being our skin colors — they’re going to devour our freedom and turn us into the monster state we’re rapidly becoming in spite of President Trump’s admirable pushback.

If you wish to keep Blacks oppressed, then DEI and socialism (which traps people in their present economic status) are perhaps the best ways to go.

DEI advertises the racist and insulting belief that people of a certain race are not capable of achieving on their own, so society must be rigged in their favor.

This writer challenges you to find any past advocates of Jim Crow or apartheid who ever suggested anything less racist than that.

It seems to this writer, that if you weren’t really a racist, and if you really felt empathy for Blacks in America, then you would be alarmed by the blatant, brazen, and spectacular failure of all of these ludicrous policies purportedly structured to help them.

And yet, many of them clamor for more.

Those claiming to put the interests of Black Americans first are the very ones screaming the loudest and manipulating the media.

But it is they who are destroying Blacks in America.

A question: If Jim Crow were alive today, would he support Democrats, or MAGA advocates of liberty and freedom?

If the old-style racist wished to keep Blacks down, would he vote for more DEI, or less?

More government-run slums, or fewer?

More gun control, or less? More capitalism, or more middle class-destroying socialism?

How can you deny discriminatory leanings when you support and advocate for such policies?

Do decades of failure not move you?

Or is something more sinister afoot?

Freedom is nothing to be afraid of.

Just don't you dare tell the left and its progressive cohorts!

(A related story may be found here, here, and here.)

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.