Have We Seen the End of Women's Sports?

Bowing down to the god of political correctness is placing us in danger of destroying women’s sports forever.

The Babylon Bee, a popular satirical “news” site, published a piece recently that featured am image of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer wearing a pink wig. The headline said, “Rudolph Changes Name To Rolanda, Dominates Female Reindeer Games.”

It’s funny because it has the ring of truth to it. But it defies logic in real life and the results can be heartbreaking.

University of Pennsylvania transgender female swimmer Lia Thomas is the latest example. Thomas swam on the men’s team under his birth name, Will Thomas, up until this year. And he did well, ranking second-team All-Ivy league in 2018-19.

As Lia, however, Thomas is dominating the sport and smashing record-after-record. In response, an increasing number of biological female athletes and their parents are lodging complaints.

Apart from the medals, accolades and trophies — arguable undeserved — Thomas can’t be deriving much pleasure from it. Kristen Waggoner, general counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, posted a video Thursday of Thomas smashing yet another record — this one in the women’s 500 meter freestyle.

Thomas came in nearly 40 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor — yet all the cheering and applause was reserved for the second-place finisher.

Even America’s most famous transgender woman — Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic decathlon gold medalist who competed as Bruce Jenner — recognizes that there’s something fundamentally wrong with biological males competing in women’s sports.

Jenner calls it “a question of fairness.”

“That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said.

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that the parents of nearly a dozen female UPenn swimmers sent a letter to the NCAA, the Ivy League and UPenn.

“At stake here is the integrity of women's sports,” the letter said. “The precedent being set — one in which women do not have a protected and equitable space to compete — is a direct threat to female athletes in every sport. What are the boundaries? How is this in line with the NCAA's commitment to providing a fair environment for student-athletes?”

But as painful as it must have been to write the letter, the terse response must have been devastating.

The university claimed that the school was doing what it could to help the student-athletes deal with Lia's success — and added a link to mental health services to help them cope with their loss.

So now female athletes objecting to biological males dominating their sport are the crazy ones?

It wasn’t that long ago that transgenderism was considered a sign of a mental disease.

As late as 2015 Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment.

He added that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.

In other words, all the drug therapy in the world isn’t going to convert a biological male’s XY sex chromosomes into a female’s XX. And no amount of surgery will permit a biological male to conceive a child.

George Orwell observed in his novel “1984” that “In a time of universal deceit — telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

In today’s world, telling the truth can also subject you to unwanted mental health therapy and re-education.