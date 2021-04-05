Stop the Woke-ification of the US Military

After the military was racially integrated, it became America’s greatest meritocracy, where success and advancement through the ranks was based solely upon ability.

But that’s in danger of becoming lost in the interest of being "woke," and with it the readiness of the armed forces is in jeopardy.

One of the first inklings came in late September, when the U.S. Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) removed gender-specific terms such as “brotherhood” from their ethos and creed statements to make them gender-neutral.

American Military News observed that "The changes come despite the fact that there have been no women to successfully complete SEAL or SWCC training and enter the elite units."

In early February Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican and retired Navy commander, fired a warning shot after plans were proposed to screen out national guardsmen who have conservative political leanings following the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

"This smacks of the 'Thought Police,'" Clyde said during a Committee on Homeland Security hearing. "We are Americans. We respect every person's right to their own opinions, especially those with which we do not agree. We all raised our hand and swore to the same oath of office."

In mid-March U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Major Aaron Reitz, an Afghanistan War veteran, warned that the military was evolving from “soft liberalism to iron-fisted leftism” within the last couple of decades.

He said that what began as an effort to recruit minorities, without regard to their accrual qualifications, has turned into "rooting out ‘actions that betray our oaths’ like promoting ‘ideology’ or ‘doctrine’ that challenges the ‘gender identity and sexual orientation’ agenda."

Reitz added that it’s reached the point where "advocating for the Biblical view of sex and marriage in law and policy is, according to today's armed forces, tantamount to oath betrayal," in his Newsweek column.

And sure enough, on March 31, which was the International Transgender Day of Visibility, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III clarified the Pentagon’s new transgender policy.

"Trans rights are human rights, and on this #TransDayOfVisibility, I’m pleased to announce we’ve updated DoD policy on the open service of transgender individuals," he tweeted. "The update reinforces our prior decision to allow recruitment, retention, and care of qualified trans individuals."

"Care of" apparently means that the Pentagon will now foot the cost of "gender-affirming medical care" for trans service members, according to Axios.

But in a "woke" society, promoting minority recruitment doesn’t necessarily promote minority satisfaction.

The U.S. Air Force Inspector General released a survey on racial disparity at the end of last year. It found that "2 out of every 5 [African Americans in the Air Force] do not trust their chain of command to address racism, bias and unequal opportunities."

One of those dissatisfied airmen is Major Daniel Walker, an Air Force F-22 pilot who recently appeared on CBS News’ "60 Minutes."

"The way you stand, the way you walk, the way you sit, the way you speak. In what is supposed to be an objective field, [they] are subjectively rating you to others in the sort of unofficial grapevine of evaluation," Walker explained.

But ask any veteran — black, white, gay, straight, or whatever — and he’ll tell you the same thing: You’re judged by "the way you stand, the way you walk, the way you sit, [and] the way you speak."

What’s going in the military is merely a reflection of the Biden administration. He promised early on that he would appoint the most diverse cabinet in history.

As a result we have:

Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary. His only transportation experience is having received a Lionel train set for Christmas as a kid. But he’s gay so that makes it right.

as transportation secretary. His only transportation experience is having received a Lionel train set for Christmas as a kid. But he’s gay so that makes it right. Rachel Levine as assistant Health and Human Services secretary, who ordered Pennsylvania retirement homes to take in COVID-positive patients, while she removed her own mother from a retirement home. But she’s a transgender so that makes it OK.

as assistant Health and Human Services secretary, who ordered Pennsylvania retirement homes to take in COVID-positive patients, while she removed her own mother from a retirement home. But she’s a transgender so that makes it OK. Shawn Skelly to the Department of Defense transition team, whose qualifications are, she’s also transgender.

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway concluded that Biden’s picks indicate a "culture war," in which diversity and inclusion are more important than actual talent and experience.

"This is a signal that it’s not just not moderate and not unifying, but full-on culture war from the Biden administration and it is deeply alarming to a lot of people," Hemingway told Fox News’ "Outnumbered."

Recruitment and advancement criteria for government, including the military, was always the same as for the private sector — "the best and the brightest."

But "the best and the brightest" has since morphed into "the woke and the whining," and America can’t afford that.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.