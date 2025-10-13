Pardon Me, NEA, But Your Anti-Semitism Is Showing

If you're wondering why America's schools are pumping out ill-informed, poorly-educated students despite exploding budgets, look no further than the teachers' unions.

While the anti-learning activities of Randi Weingarten's American Federation of Teachers (AFT) are legendary, we can now add America's largest labor union of any kind to the mix — the National Education Association (NEA).

And what the NEA is doing is a doozy.

Last week, the union reportedly sent out to its three million members a number of resources for "teaching about indigenous peoples."

The email included a map of the Mideast — a map that totally erased Israel.

The area that should have been labeled Israel was instead called Palestine, according to the North American Values Institute (NAVI).

This was sent while the Israeli-Gaza War was entering its second year, after Palestinian terrorists murdered roughly 1,200 civilians of all ages, including 46 Americans. Another 250 were taken as hostages.

They slaughtered entire families — children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children. Women of all ages were raped and mutilated.

But it gets worse — much worse. The NEA didn’t ignore the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023. Instead the union linked its members to additional material that actually defended them —- the rape, the murder, the kidnapping.

The email encouraged the teachers to share those "related sources" with their students.

"It's deeply troubling that the nation’s largest teachers' union would promote materials trafficking in antisemitic tropes and attempts to rationalize the atrocities of Oct. 7, let alone elevate groups that glorify terrorism," Steven Rosenberg, the NAVI’s Philadelphia regional director told the Jewish News Syndicate.

"At best, this reflects an organization that failed to meet its own standards of critical review and responsibility. That's an inexcusable lapse for any institution entrusted with shaping young minds." An NEA spokesperson blamed a third-party for the offensive content on the union's website.

"It has come to our attention that an external resource that was linked to on NEA's website, which has been widely used by many news outlets and organizations for many years, falls well short of our standards," the spokesperson told The New York Post, adding that the union has always "opposed antisemitism."

While the union claims that it's always "opposed antisemitism," the facts tell a different story. The NEA came under fire by the House Committee on Education and Workforce in August, citing a number of concerns, including the union’s proposal to erase any mention of Jews when observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Michigan Republican and the committee's chairman Rep. Tim Walberg reported on those concerns.

The NEA proposed to promote the commemoration of the "more than 12,000,000 victims of the Holocaust from different faiths, ethnicities, races, political beliefs, genders, and gender identification, abilities/disabilities, and other targeted characteristics."

Six million were Jews, and their murder was the "Final Solution" to the "Jewish Question" — a euphemism used by the leaders of the Third Reich.

It called for the mass murder of European Jews.

Accordingly, you can't discuss the Holocaust without noting that half of the victims were Jewish, and millions more were imprisoned and persecuted.

Walberg also took issue with the NEA's proposal to educate members about "the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism."

Zionism simply supports the establishment of a Jewish state in the historical land of Israel.

Walberg observed that the NEA insinuated that the 1948 creation of the modern Jewish state was a catastrophe.

However, the congressman noted that a majority of U.S. Jews support the modern state of Israel. A huge percentage of American Christians also support the Jewish state, including Mike Huckabee, a former pastor and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

On Nov. 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly approved Resolution 181, which recommended the partition of land into Arab and Jewish states.

That land was historically Israel, dating back nearly 4,000 years, but later became the British Mandate of Palestine.

Jewish leaders accepted the partition plan; Arab nations and Palestinian leaders rejected the plan.

Nearly 80 years later a growing number of Arab nations now recognize the Jewish state of Israel; Palestinians still refuse.

It's time for Palestinians to accept the reality of the UN's almost eight-decade-old partition. The NEA should also accept reality.

They're not in the business of educating students or preparing lesson plans.

They're just a labor union.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.