Biden's Goal Revealed as He Ramps Up Illegal Immigration

While there appears to be no letup in the illegal crossings at the southern border, President Joe Biden and his administration have telegraphed their indifference and true goal, as the presidential election draws nearer.

It has everything to do with Nov. 5.

And some government officials and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are reportedly encouraging non-citizen voting.

Late last month the South Carolina Medicaid office was found giving voter registration forms to a non-citizen who was seeking refugee status. It was included in a packet of forms and information she received.

The recipient forwarded the form to State Rep. Adam Morgan and asked, "Why are they giving these to non-citizens?"

Later Morgan realized that "the story gets worse."

He reported that "Her relative mailed the forms back and criticized the office for distributing them to people they knew were non-citizens. A few weeks later the refugees received more voter registration forms in the mail."

He added, "None of this is by accident."

But the process apparently starts before the “refugees” even cross the border.

Resource Center Matamoros is a Mexican NGO "that provides a safe space where refugees at the southern Texas-Mexico border can access legal and social support services, that support their right to the asylum process," according to its mission statement.

It’s also reportedly on a mission to give election advice to non-citizens.

In mid-April the Oversight Project, a legal and investigative organization within The Heritage Foundation, reported that Resource Center Matamoros was handing out flyers to non-citizens about to cross the border into the United States.

Oversight received the information through Muckraker, an independent investigative news organization.

The flyers, printed in Spanish, read, in part, "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open."

Oversight added that "RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas."

However, CBS Fort Smith, AR affiliate 5NEWS KFSM reported in late April that "Resource Center Matamoros says it did not create or distribute flyers in Mexico encouraging migrants to vote for President Biden."

You can take the denial of a group affiliated with George Soros-funded organizations for whatever it’s worth, but even the allegation, along with the report of state officials giving non-citizens voter registration forms, prompted House Republicans to introduce the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

The White House was unimpressed, however.

The Biden-Harris Campaign Headquarters tweeted Thursday that U.S. House Speaker "Mike Johnson claims Republicans are doing 'important work' by introducing a bill to ban non-citizens from voting in federal elections even though it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections."

However, the White House ignores what the SAVE Act would do. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, filled the naysayers in, and gave the act an additional nudge Friday.

"Congressional Democrats insist that the SAVE Act — which requires proof of citizenship to establish eligibility to vote in federal elections — is unnecessary because federal law (18 USC § 611) already prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections," the Utah Republican tweeted.

"Those making this argument ignore a glaring problem: the government officials who register voters and conduct federal elections aren’t allowed to require proof of citizenship.

"It’s therefore shockingly easy for non-citizens to vote in federal elections, leaving our elections dangerously vulnerable to foreign interference."

And it would be pretty easy to provide proof of citizenship.

Those who were born in the United States could present either a U.S. passport or a certified copy of their birth certificate — available at one’s county of birth.

Those who are naturalized citizens could also present a U.S. passport, or their certificate of citizenship, which is probably framed and hanging in their living room.

"Current law makes it easy for non-citizens to vote in federal elections," Sen. Lee tweeted Sunday. He also observed that there are an estimated 30 million non-citizens currently residing in the United States, including the 12 million admitted by Biden.

"We need to fix that. Congress must pass the SAVE Act. Immediately."

We have to assume that the SAVE Act won’t help for Nov. 5. Even if both chambers of Congress approved it, the president isn’t interested — votes from non-citizens may be Biden’s only hope for reelection.

Until it’s approved and implemented, the Republican Party needs to flood each voting location with poll watchers, and when individual voters see something, they need to report it.

It’s not much but it’s all we’ve got.

We have to act as though our personal freedom and national sovereignty depend on it — because they do.

