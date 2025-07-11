US Should Finalize the Divorce; Leave the UN

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made an announcement that once again highlights the growing chasm between the interests of the United States and those of the United Nations. It also questions why we still support the U.N.

Rubio announced Wednesday that the United States was sanctioning the U.N. Palestinian rapporteur over her repeated calls for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute the U.S. and Israel.

"Today I am imposing sanctions on U.N. Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt @IntlCrimCourt action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives," he posted to X.

"Albanese's campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated. We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense."

Rubio concluded, "The United States will continue to take whatever actions we deem necessary to respond to lawfare and protect our sovereignty and that of our allies."

Albanese is an Italian human rights lawyer who was commissioned as a U.N. special rapporteur to independently investigate alleged human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories.

She has repeatedly described Israel's actions in its war with Gaza as "genocide," even though the war was actually started by Gaza through its Hamas terrorists. She also condemns the United States for providing military aid to Israel.

In a separate statement, Rubio said that Albanese "has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel and the West."

Rubio's announcement didn't come out of the blue. The issue has been festering for some time. Last month the Trump administration asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to fire Albanese.

The White House claimed that she'd sent messages to leading U.S. corporations that were "riddled with inflammatory rhetoric and false accusations," according to the Washington Free Beacon.

"In her letters, Ms. Albanese makes extreme allegations, such as that the entities may be contributing to purported offenses including ‘gross human rights violations,' ‘apartheid,' and ‘genocide,'" acting U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea wrote.

But in truth the United Nations lost its way a long time ago. It was established after World War II with a stated purpose of maintaining international peace and security.

And how'd that work out for them? Five years later almost to the day the Korean War broke out.

Realistically, President Trump has done a better job of both preventing wars and ending them during the four years-plus that he's been in office than the U.N. has in its entire 80-year history.

The U.N. also legitimizes the world's worst actors, countries that, unlike Israel and the United States, are actual abusers of human rights. Examples include North Korea, China, Iran and Syria, which all enjoy full U.N. membership status.

But rather than focus on the Uyghur slave labor employed by China, Iran's use of proxies to spread terrorism throughout the world, or the treatment of women as second-class citizens in Islamic countries, they manufacture genocidal acts committed by Israel.

Given the October 7, 2023 terror attack that focused on Israel's civilian population, and the uptick of Jewish murders worldwide, they have it all backwards — Jews are the people being targeted for genocide.

America's support for the U.N. has to come to an end.

Two hundred forty-nine years ago we left mother England because the colonists believed they knew how to control their own lives better than King George III did. And they were right.

For much the same reason, under the current administration, the United States has withdrawn from the World Health Organization, the U.N. Human Rights Council, the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and the Paris Climate Agreement.

It may be time to finalize our divorce from the U.N. We can take care of ourselves and support our allies better than the U.N. could ever imagine.

Besides, globalism is, if nothing else, anti-American.

