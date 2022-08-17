Stop Mutilation of Our Children in the Name of Wokeness

Physicians, educators and even parents are in a rush to permanently ruin children's lives, all for the sake of being "cool," the first on the block, and to be politically correct.

This really sank in last week when Boston Children's Hospital released a video announcing that it's now offering "a full suite of surgical options for transgender teens and young adults." They include "gender-affirming hysterectomies" for girls.

Dr. Frances Grimstad describes in a friendly, almost sing-song voice that "a gender-affirming hysterectomy is very similar to most hysterectomies that occur."

Grimstad is a faculty member at the Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Department of Surgery, Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

After her introductory remarks she gets technical, describing what parts are, and are not removed during a gender-affirming hysterectomy, but her voice, demeanor, and even the background music make it seem like we're skipping down the Yellow Brick Road on our way to the magical land of Oz.

As The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles put it, it's a case where "21st-century libs make 15th-century Aztecs look humane."

In another video, Dr. Jeremi Carswell, the director of Gender Multispecialty Service at Boston Children's Hospital, explains that kids who don't adhere to gender stereotypes are actually transgender.

"A child will often know that they're transgender from the moment that they have any ability to express themselves, and parents will often tell us this," Carswell said.

She claimed that signs that a child is trans include "actions like refusing to get a haircut or standing to urinate or trying to stand to urinate, refusing to stand to urinate, trying on siblings' clothing, playing with the quote 'opposite gender' toys, things like that."

So a biological boy who complains about going to the barbershop is really a girl, and a biological girl who prefers jeans to dresses and likes to climb trees is really a boy. Got it.

It wasn't that long ago (last year, maybe?) that "experts" admonished us against stereotyping people. We were told to consider everyone as an individual and celebrate their differences, their uniqueness.

In addition, no adolescent knows what he is or what he'll be in life. If people had to conform to whatever they identified as during childhood, there'd be a whole lot of baby boomer princesses and cowboys today. (Git along, little dogies.)

But the real stories should be reserved for people who already transitioned — those who were diagnosed during adolescence by "professionals," given hormone therapy, and later, surgery. They're beginning to regret that decision, and their stories can be heartbreaking.

One, who goes by the name Watson, said, "I had gender dysphoria. Accordingly to myself, and my gender clinic — who quickly diagnosed me with it. And treated me with cross-sex hormones and surgery."

Watson continued: "I regret it. I exist. You just ignored my other issues. I'll never forgive you."

That caught the attention of Grace, who refers to herself as a "detrans," and revealed just how quickly the process can take.

"I got hormones after a 10-minute assessment. I got a top surgery letter after a few hours of therapy," she said. "I take responsibility for my choices, but I was unwell when I made them. I'll always wish that my healthcare providers had helped me instead of enabling my self harm."

She related that not a single healthcare provider took the time to dig beneath the surface, to look under the hood to discover what her real problems were.

"Feels really wretched to look back at all the credentialed professionals who could have bothered to look into your issues, seen the red flags, and just didn't care enough to do it," she added. "But that's life. People aren't always looking out for your best interests."

Grace continued her story in a Twitter thread, but that's the gist of it — that medical professionals are eager to do something "stunning and brave" as opposed to diagnosing the real problem without permanently harming the patient.

In recognition of the fact that Harvard Medical School is the teaching affiliate for Boston Children's Hospital, a recent Babylon Bee headline proclaimed, "Harvard Med School Officially Replaces Oath 'Do No Harm' With 'Mutilate Kids For Money.'"

The Babylon Bee is a satirical "news" site with the motto, "Fake News You Can Trust." Its Harvard Medical School headline is proof that the best humor is always grounded in truth — this one sadly so.

Remember when girls couldn't legally get their ears pierced until they turned 18? Good times.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.