Biological Males in Girls' and Women's Sports Must End — Now

Whether you believe transsexualism is something that should be celebrated, or a disorder that should be professionally treated, everyone should be able to agree on a basic truth: biological males have no place competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Last week former University of Kentucky NCAA swimming sensation Riley Gaines was invited to speak on the issue of protecting women’s athletics at a Turning Point USA event held at San Francisco State University.

At the close of her remarks, she was rushed into the hall and confronted with an angry mob screaming "trans rights are human rights!" and things eventually got violent, according to her husband, Louis Barker.

"She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad," he said. "It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress."

He added that she was forced to take refuge in a locked room for nearly three hours.

Some of the melee can be observed here, and here.

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney released a statement Monday — but no apology.

"Last Thursday, Turning Point USA hosted an event on campus that advocated for the exclusion of transpeople in athletics," she began.

In truth, all Gaines wants is an even playing field.

"The event was deeply traumatic for many in our trans and LGBTQ+ communities, and the speaker’s message outraged many members of the SF State community who value inclusion and social justice," she continued, ignoring the fact that it was especially traumatic for Gaines.

"I applaud the students, staff and faculty who rallied quickly to host alternative inclusive events, protest peacefully and provide one another with support at a difficult moment."

"Protest peacefully"? What dream world is she living in?

She concluded, "Unfortunately, a disturbance after the event concluded delayed the speaker’s departure. We are reviewing the incident and, as always, will learn from the experience."

Of course. Maybe we can all learn from this (insert huge eye roll here).

Last week the Biden administration bowed to the wishes of the militant trans community and suggested changes to Title IX regulations that would permit trans athletes to compete with the sex they identify with.

However, the new regulations would "allow schools flexibility to develop team eligibility criteria that serve important educational objectives, such as ensuring fairness in competition or preventing sports-related injury."

Without surprise Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed the suggestion, claiming it didn’t go far enough.

"Absolutely no reason for the Biden admin to do this. It is indefensible and embarrassing,” the New York Democrat tweeted. "The admin can still walk this back, and they should. It’s a disgrace."

Transgender independent journalist Erin Reed and Slate Magazine senior legal writer Mark Joseph Stern also condemned the change as not giving sufficient guarantees to biological males to compete in female sports — or vice versa (although that never seems to be an issue).

A day after the SFSU attack ESPN’s Sage Steele called on women to defend women’s sports in general, and Riley Gaines specifically.

"Are there any other women with public platforms willing to stand up for @Riley_Gaines_ & the millions of female athletes?? Or do we only stand up for those who fit certain narratives??" she tweeted.

"LADIES, WHERE ARE YOU? Media . . . Hollywood . . . hello?!?! We MUST come together on this!!"

Nike is even using a trans female to promote its line of women’s athletic apparel.

They depict a biological male prancing atound on Nike clothing and shoes, according to Michael Seifert, founder and CEO of PublicSq., which promotes patriotic businesses.

"Nike is the latest mega corporation to make Dylan Mulvaney, a biological man, their female brand ambassador," he tweeted.

"These companies are spitting in the faces of women every single day. Stop giving them your money," Seifert concluded.

U.K. Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies also condemned Nike’s decision, stating that "the concerns of girls and women athletes are being swept aside."

She explained that "the ad feels like a parody of what women are. In the past, it was always seen as an insult to say, 'run like a girl' and here we've got someone behaving in a way that's very un-sporty and very unathletic and it's so frustrating when only 1 percent of USA sponsorship dollar goes to females in sport. That Nike would do this feels like a kick in the teeth."

It wasn’t that long ago that the trans community said they just wanted to be accepted and left alone. Now, if we don’t celebrate them, find them attractive (even desirable!), ultimately allowing them to take over girls’ and women’s sports, we’re bigots.

If we don’t stop this and stop it now, we’ll be handing the inmates the keys to the asylum.

