Media Blasts Trump but Misses Real Story of Texas Flood

Democrats and legacy media figures always find a way to blame Republicans for every tragedy, whether it’s a natural disaster or a mass shooting. And they do it before all the facts are in and while rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The Central Texas flash flood was no exception.

U.S. Coast Guardsmen were still tirelessly saving lives in the aftermath of the flood that occurred on Independence Day. Water levels rose an estimated 29 feet on the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country when the finger-pointing began.

California state Sen. Scott Weiner blamed the event on the Trump administration.

“Trump & Musk gutted the National Weather Service,” said the liberal Democrat. “The result was predictable: A bad forecast leading to the death of children in a horrific flood”

CNN’s Dana Bash also claimed that Trump spending cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service played a role in inadequate warnings to the public.

CNN chief political analyst David Axelrod joined the chorus.

“This horrific tragedy in Texas is a canary in coal mine,” claimed Axelrod, who was a strategist for Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. “Yes, there's waste in government. But it also performs vital functions, like adequately forecasting storms and coordinating with local authorities in a timely way to deal with them.”

However, the National Weather Service reported that they had issued multiple flood watches beginning Thursday morning, July 3, well in advance of the flooding. Also on Thursday at 6:22 PM local time the NWS elevated the watch into a warning.

By 1:14 a.m. on Friday, residents in the area were warned via Wireless Emergency Alerts to expect “Considerable” or “Catastrophic” flood damage. Three hours, 21 minutes later the area was besieged by catastrophic floodwaters.

As meteorologist Chris Martz observed, “The National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Antonio was extra staffed during the storms. A flood watch was issued 15 hours ahead of time, and a flash flood warning three hours before.”

He told Axelrod, “You are a hack.”

So if the National Weather Service did its job assessing the data and warning the public, who or what else could they blame? Climate change, of course.

Dana Bash asked Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, if he believed that “the changing climate is a part of what we are seeing go on here?” He knew his lines and delivered them on cue: “I think that climate change is obviously a part of it.”

But the public is finally waking up to the fact that the climate hysteria we’ve been subjected to for decades is little more than a scam, thanks to climatologists like Dr. Judith Curry who are fearlessly coming forward.

Referring to her own field of study during a recent interview, she remarked that “It’s not science anymore; it’s become a pseudoscience.”

If we truly “follow the science” as they suggest, we’ll find that there’s no emergency with the climate. The only “emergency” is the Left’s loss of control over our lives.

But while mainstream media figures are beating the bushes trying to pin the Texas flood on Trump or climate change, they’re missing a truly amazing story — a story of heroism and hope.

And it was handed to them by the very Trump administration they’ve come to despise — in this case by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas,” Noem reported.

“This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene,” she added.

“Scott Ruskin is an American hero. His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG.“

But wait! There’s more!

According to X user Intelschizo, a former USCG Intelligence Specialist Petty Officer First Class, “This achievement sets a new record for the most lives saved by a Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer in a single mission, surpassing the previous record of 153 saves during Hurricane Katrina. Bravo Zulu to AST Ruskin and U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District personnel currently operating around Kerrville.”

This is the story the legacy media missed in their rush to bust Trump and push climate change — the story of a true American hero, proving once again that not all heroes wear capes.

Sometimes they wear an orange dry suit, a mask, fins and a snorkel, and hang by a cable from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.