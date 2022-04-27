Did Tennessee GOP Snatch Defeat From Jaws of Victory?

The Tennessee Republican Party may have just snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last week at a time in our national history when we want nothing but absolutely dedicated, "America First" patriots working for us on the front lines.

The party pulled the rug out from under a rock star's run for Congress by changing the rules in the middle of her primary campaign.

Trump administration State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus and her family moved to Nashville in 2021 with an eye toward making a congressional bid if the opportunity presented itself.

In late January that opportunity arose, and before she even made a final decision she received a glowing endorsement from her old boss, former President Donald Trump.

"I am told the very strong and impressive Morgan Ortagus is exploring a run for Congress in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District," Trump wrote on the evening of Jan. 25. "I couldn't be happier because she's an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!"

Less than two weeks later she officially announced her decision on Twitter.

"I'm running for Congress in TN's Fifth District!," she tweeted Feb. 7, and attached a professional looking one-minute+ campaign video.

She continued, "In Pres. Trump's Admin, I fought for conservative policies that put #AmericaFirst and I'm honored to have his support. Now, I'm ready to push back against the Democrats' extremism in Congress."

Seven weeks later, and in the heat of the primary campaign, both chambers of the GOP-controlled Tennessee Legislature passed a bill extending the residency requirements for congressional candidates to three years.

Had Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed the bill into law, it would have taken effect immediately, destroying Ortegas' candidacy. Instead, Lee allowed it to pass absent his signature, after the congressional filing deadline had passed, thereby keeping her campaign alive.

But April 19, three weeks later, the Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committee removed Ortegas, along with two other candidates — Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee — from the primary ballot because they "didn't meet its requirements to be considered Tennessee Republicans."

So they couldn't figure that out Feb. 7? They waited 10 weeks to spring this?

No doubt the remaining candidates also have talent and could do a credible job for the district. They include:

Beth Harwell, a former Tennessee House speaker

Kurtis Winstead, a retired National Guard brigadier general

Andy Ogles, the Maury County mayor

But none of them have the star power and national name recognition of Ortagus who, during her two years in the Trump administration, was a frequent guest on broadcast and cable news programs, including Newsmax TV.

And quite honestly, the possibility existed that Tennessee voters might have rejected Ortagus as a modern-day carpetbagger. But the point is, they won't be given the chance. It's the voters — not the party — that elect and reject politicians.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) forgot that maxim in 2010 when then-Sen. Mel Martínez, a Florida Republican, announced he wouldn't seek a second term.

On the Republican side everyone considered then-Gov. Charlie Crist (yes, he called himself a Republican then) to be a shoo-in. Florida House Speaker Marco Rubio was believed to be a definite long shot.

That's when the NRSC committed a cardinal sin. It tried to take the primary out of the hands of the voters by putting its thumb on the scale.

The national committee, then under the chairmanship of John Cornyn, ignored Rubio, who at that time was a favorite of conservatives, and endorsed Crist.

"I am pleased today to endorse Governor Charlie Crist for the United States Senate," Cornyn said. "While I believe Marco Rubio has a very bright future within the Republican Party, Charlie Crist is the best candidate in 2010 to ensure that we maintain the checks and balances that Floridians deserve in the United States Senate."

It turned out to be a bonehead move for the GOP. Rubio skyrocketed in the polls and soon overtook Crist. Crist dropped out of the primary and ran as an independent, and was trounced in the general election.

Whatever your opinion of Rubio, Crist was a traitor to the party he'd pledged allegiance to. He now serves in Congress representing a district the includes the St. Petersburg area — as a Democrat.

This year he's trying to get his old job as governor back from Ron DeSantis. Fat chance of that happening.

The NRSC learned its lesson — let the voters make the call. That's what primaries are for.

The Tennessee Republican Party should have done the same.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.