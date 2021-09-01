Time to Pull the Plug on COVID Madness in US, Sweden Shows

While many countries and parts of the United States use the COVID pandemic to exert a vise-like grip on their population, Sweden is showing the world that the answer is something that should be woven into the fabric of every American — freedom.

Sweden took a common sense approach — to keep its citizens informed on the disease and allow them to make their own decisions, based upon their own particular circumstances.

Although Sweden recorded more coronavirus cases per capita than many other European countries, it recorded fewer deaths.

In contrast, states like New Jersey, California and Michigan have used the pandemic as a weapon to close religious services, drive businesses into bankruptcy, and shut down in-person learning.

It’s lately reached ridiculous levels.

U.S. Justice Department: The Biden administration initiated civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states: Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

At issue is their bar on indoor mask mandates in schools.

Those five states ''were warned that their laws banning schools from mandating masks could be a civil rights violation.'' Your tax dollars at work.

In Illinois, a Cook County judge initially stripped a Chicago mother of her parental rights because she hadn’t been vaccinated. (He subsequently reversed his ruling.)

Rebecca Firlit, who shared custody and parenting time of her 11-year-old son with her former husband, appeared at a Zoom hearing on an unrelated matter, when Judge James Shapiro asked whether she’d been vaccinated. Firlit admitted that she hadn’t because of severe reactions to vaccines in the past, and Shapiro stripped her of her parental rights.

"I think that it’s wrong. I think that it’s dividing families. And I think it’s not in my son's best interest to be away from his mother," Firlit said.

In Tennessee, videos were posted to social media depicting a police officer dragging a University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student out of the classroom and through the building because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Although the videos were posted August 27, they may have been recorded at an earlier date. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 84 on August 16, granting parents the authority to opt their children out of local mask mandates.

In California, two students were removed from class for refusing to wear masks on religious grounds.

Drew Nelson, a senior, and his sister Victoria Nelson, a junior, were both expelled and permanently banned from classes at Springs Charter School in Temecula.

When the students refused to comply with the California Department of Public Health mask mandate, the school was placed on lockdown and the police were called. Lockdown? Seriously?

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has subjected the Atilis Gym to a series of extreme measures over its refusal to close its doors. The owners argue that they’ve taken extraordinary measures to protect the public, and that exercise promotes good health.

Gym co-owner Ian Smith brought followers up-to-date in a video he posted on August 24. He said the business is being fined $15,497.76 per day, and that after the state removed $173,000 from the gym's bank account, it’s now going after the owners’ personal assets.

But the Atilis Gym remains open in defiance of Murphy and in support of the fundamental right to earn a living — even in New Jersey.

But it’s not just governments that enjoy playing fascist. Private individuals like to get in on the fun also.

In Illinois, the most bizarre case involved liquor store security guard Chester Holme who shot a customer.

''The victim fled the store, fell outside, followed by the defendant [who], according to the surveillance video, shot a second time,'' Cook County Judge Mary Marubio said. ''The defendant then paces back and forth and shot a third time.''

Holme claimed he shot the customer three times in self-defense because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Marubio was unimpressed and ordered the 42-year-old defendant held without bail.

Internationally, Australia has been in the news for its extreme lockdowns, but now they’re reconsidering — possibly based on the success story of countries like Sweden.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison determined that the country’s COVID zero policy was unsustainable and relaxed restrictions.

"Once you get to 70% of your eligible population being vaccinated, and 80% ... the plan sets out we have to move forward," Morrison said. "Because if not at 70% and 80%, then when? Then when? This cannot go on forever, this is not a sustainable way to live in this country.''

Sweden obviously understands this, as does Australia finally.

Using personal responsibility rather than draconian mandates as an approach to combat a disease should come naturally to Americans — it should be in our DNA.

It’s clearly not in Biden’s DNA, nor Gov. Murphy’s, nor California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s. Maybe that means we’re electing the wrong people. Maybe we should be electing people who understand America.

