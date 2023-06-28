Pelosi: Term Limits for Thee, But Not for Me

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proposed that term limits should be imposed on U.S. Supreme Court justices. But just by making the suggestion, the California Democrat demonstrated ignorance on both the court's function and the Constitution.

She may also want to invest in a mirror.

During her appearance on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" Sunday, Pelosi said there "certainly should be term limits" for Supreme Court justices.

"Here we have a body ... chosen for life. Never have to run for office. Nominated, confirmed for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior," she added.

The interview began with a discussion of the one-year anniversary of the high court's Dobbs decision, which struck down Roe v. Wade. As a result, abortion is no longer a U.S. constitutional right.

While the Dobbs decision may have disappointed Pelosi, as well as most other Democrats and maybe even a few Republicans, the court doesn't answer to the whims of the people; it answers only to the text of the Constitution.

For that reason, the judiciary is the only nonpolitical branch of government. And that's why members of the federal judiciary have lifetime appointments — so they can base their decisions purely on the law and the Constitution — free of politics.

As for the Dobbs decision, the Constitution is silent on whether a woman has the right to abort her unborn child, and whether an unborn child has the right to life. That makes it purely an issue for Congress and the states to address.

Lifetime appointments assure that the judiciary is wholly independent from the other two branches.

In The Federalist Papers: No. 78, Alexander Hamilton wrote, "If, then, the courts of justice are to be considered as the bulwarks of a limited Constitution against legislative encroachments, this consideration will afford a strong argument for the permanent tenure of judicial offices ..."

Pelosi is also unfamiliar with the Constitution. The justices' lifetime tenure isn't set by statute; it's engraved in the Constitution.

After establishing the formation of the judicial branch, Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution provides that "The judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour ..."

In other words, all federal judges and justices remain in office until they're impeached, they retire, or upon their death.

Constitutional amendments are tougher to enact than are acts of Congress.

An amendment is proposed either by a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber of Congress or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. It then has to be ratified by three-fourths of the state legislatures.

In other words, imposing term limits on the federal judiciary isn't going to happen just because Pelosi wants it.

But seriously, term limits? Nancy Pelosi?

Pelosi has been a fixture in Congress since June 2, 1987. She's also 83 years old.

On the other hand Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, assumed office on Oct. 23, 1991. He's 75.

Pelosi told Psaki during Sunday's interview that she particularly has her sights set on removing Thomas, because she believes he lacks integrity.

"I had one justice tell me he thought the other justices were people of integrity, like a Clarence Thomas. I'm like, 'Get out of here,'" she said.

Pelosi has been the leader of the House Democratic Caucus for 20 years, much of that time serving as House speaker.

Throughout her 36 years on Capitol Hill, term limit bills have repeatedly been introduced in Congress, and each time they failed.

H.R.198, V.O.I.C.E. on Term Limits Act of 2019, was the last such bill filed while she was House speaker. After its introduction, it was referred to the Committee on House Administration.

Had Pelosi been serious about term limits for her own branch of government, she could have assured the it would have sailed through the House. Instead it died in committee.

Pelosi would rather protect her own job. As one Twitter user remarked, "A woman in Congress longer than any current justice has the gall to talk about term limits?"

An old proverb goes: People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Pelosi should either get out of the House or keep away from the rock pile — or better yet, both. Her time has expired.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.