As Dems Panic, Their Attacks on High Court Intensify

With the U.S. Supreme Court being the only real impediment to total government control by Democrats, they’ve stepped up their attacks on its conservative members.

They’re shifting their focus from Justice Clarence Thomas to target Justice Samuel Alito over a stock trade and several events involving flags. They’re all acts of desperation.

Last weekend left-leaning media hyperventilated over one of an Alito stock sale last summer.

The Daily Beast reported Saturday that he “sold off a chunk of stock in Anheuser-Busch Inbev in August 2023, just as a vicious right-wing boycott campaign of the company was reaching full swing, according to financial disclosure reports.”

The New Republic claimed “the timing raises serious ethical questions.”

A financial disclosure revealed that Alito sold between $1,000 and $15,000 of Anheuser-Busch InBev shares on Aug. 14, and purchased the same dollar amount in Molson Coors stock. This was more than four months after the company ran a questionable April 1 Bud Light ad featuring transgender Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male.

The ad caused Anheuser-Busch shares to plummet. If Alito should be faulted on anything, it’s for not selling sooner. But instead he’s criticized for taking part in an alleged “right-wing boycott.”

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s family reportedly rakes in millions, allegedly on the basis of insider information provided by the California Democratic congresswoman, and no one is supposed to talk about that.

The two flag “scandals” are even sillier.

Last week The New York Times reported that the justice flew an upside-down American flag outside his home as “a startling symbol” to show his allegiance to former President Trump.

This was also old news. The incident that the paper referenced in its May 16 story occurred on Jan. 17, 2021, and had nothing to do with Trump.

It was in response to a neighborhood dispute. The Times would have known that had they asked him. Shannon Bream from Fox News did.

She reported that it began when a neighbor displayed a "F*** Trump" sign within 50 feet of a school bus stop. When Mrs. Alito pointed this out, the neighbor posted another sign with her name on it, blaming her for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Sometime later when the Alitos took a walk in the neighborhood, words were exchanged with the man over his signs. “The man engaged in vulgar language, ‘including the c-word,’” and Mrs. Alito hung their flag inverted for a short period in protest.

That was it — a neighborhood squabble.

On Wednesday HuffPost writer Yashar Ali announced that “Alito’s New Jersey beach house had an ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag [also called the Pine Tree flag] flying outside of it last summer,” which “was two years after Alito’s main residence … had an inverted flag flying outside of it.”

Ari added that this “flag was carried by rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021” and he included a link to The New York Tunes report of this year-old incident.

But why have a three-year-old neighborhood squabble, a year-old display of patriotism, and a nine-month-old stock trade suddenly become “news”?

Because when Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court, that body became nominally conservative for the first time in decades. As a result Roe v. Wade was overturned, Second Amendment rights were restored, and affirmative action was largely struck down.

And Democrats are terrified that a second Trump administration might move the court further to the right, according to former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer.

“If [Trump] gets two appointments, that means he will have appointed five Supreme Court Justices, all of whom will be around or below the age of 60 when he leaves office,” he warned.

Biden had the same fears when addressing the NAACP in Detroit on Sunday.

“Let me ask you, if [Trump] is reelected, who do you think he’ll put on the Supreme Court. Do you think he’ll put anybody who has a brain?” he asked.

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, thought this was comical, given that Biden’s sole appointee to the high court couldn’t say what a woman was when asked at her confirmation hearings.

Clarence Thomas at 75, and Samuel Alito at 74, are the high court’s two oldest justices, as well as the most reliably faithful to the Constitution, so it’s no wonder that Democrats want to get them off and replaced with another Ketanji Brown Jackson — who can’t define the word “woman.”

The left has been doing everything it can to retain power and remake America in their image. They’re going after Trump with “lawfare” — a string of lawsuits and criminal charges — and encouraging non-citizens to vote on Nov. 5.

This is just one more indication that the next election will be the most important of our lives. Let’s not mess this one up.