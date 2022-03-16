There's No 'Getting It Right' In the Age of Biden

If you think we've fallen down a rabbit hole within the last week or so, you're not alone. The latest example is USA Today's decision to make Rachel Levine — er, make that Admiral Rachel Levine, a biological male — one of its "Women of the Year."

She told the publication that "I think my definition of courage would be to be true to yourself, be true to who you are and then to pay that forward, to work towards the common good. That's what I have always tried to do."

In March 2020, while serving as Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, Levine ordered nursing homes to admit "stable patients who have had the COVID-19 virus" despite the warnings of other health professionals.

Two months later she was "true to herself" by moving her own mother out of a nursing home — she claimed it was at her mother's request — when death rates at assisted living facilities rose because of her directive.

Stunning and brave ... or something.

Despite that history Biden made her his assistant U.S. secretary of health — not because of anything she'd actually done, but because she checked a box or two, lining herself up with Biden's social policy views.

While he was at it, Biden made Levine a four-star admiral.

At the same time, University of Pennsylvania transgender female swimmer Lia Thomas continued breaking records at each event, taking home medals intended for biological women and depriving them of athletic scholarships.

And the upside-down, Bizarro World rabbit hole continued.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., denied every principle in modern economic theory when she claimed that spending wasn't inflationary, and suggested we could spend our way out of debt.

"So when we're having this discussion, it's important to dispel some of those who say, well, 'Is the government spending' — no, it isn't," Pelosi said Friday. "The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was given a chance to clean up her remarks.

When a CNBC host read Pelosi's statement and asked him if spending reduces the national debt, he replied, "It is true."

Buttigieg, like Levine, is a beneficiary of Biden's identity politics. He's the country's first openly gay person to hold that position, but knows nothing about transportation. He also knows nothing about economics.

Meanwhile, as of Feb. 28, the annual consumer price index — inflation at the consumer level — rose to 7.9%, a 40-year high.

But don't blame it on price-gouging. Producer prices rose 10% during the same period, an all-time record. This represents inflation at the wholesale level, meaning that businesses are carrying the heaviest load.

Meanwhile, the House was scheduled to meet for 160 days in 2021, the Senate 158 days, which works out to a three-day work week.

This year the House was in session 13 days in January, 13 in February. The Senate met for 16 days in January, 15 in February.

Given this grueling schedule there was only one thing for Congress to do — give itself a raise. Embedded in its 2,700+ page, $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill is a reported 21% salary hike, because spending reduces debt (or something).

OK, so government officials are terrible stewards of taxpayer funds — but President Biden, as former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, is an expert in that field, right?

Except that congressional Republicans just learned that at a time when world tensions are escalating because of Russian aggression toward Ukraine, Biden gave a notorious Russian cybercriminal early release from prison.

Also, last week the Biden administration released the so-called "20th hijacker" of the al-Qaida 9/11 attack on our shores.

Well, that was like 20 years ago, right? Besides, he probably has some buddies in Afghanistan with a terrific job offer.

These are just the highlights of the last week.

There was, however, one bright spot, one moment of sanity complete with a huge dose of southern charm and good grace.

Country music legend Dolly Parton was nominated this week for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She announced Monday that while she was "flattered," she would decline the honor.

"I don't feel I have earned the right," Parton said. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

America doesn't deserve Dolly Parton.

How refreshing it would have been had Levine declined USA Today's "Woman of the Year" in favor of an actual biological woman, rather than announce how brave she is by being herself.

But no, instead we have a make-believe president, making a make-believe woman a make-believe admiral so that she can become a make-believe "Woman of the Year."

A quote attributed to Winston Churchill goes, "Americans can always be trusted to do the right thing — once all other possibilities have been exhausted."

Clearly Churchill never met Biden. We've fallen down the rabbit hole and still can't find the exit.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.