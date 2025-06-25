Michigan Church Shooting Proves Need for Second Amendment

A southeast Michigan church shooting on Sunday prompted the usual calls for more stringent gun control. What the incident really proved, however, was the wisdom of the Second Amendment, and the benefit of an armed citizenry.

When Brian Browning, 31, roared up to the CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, he was loaded for bear. He carried an AR-15-style rifle with more than a dozen magazines of ammunition, a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He didn’t get very far.

After Browning shot a church security guard in the leg, a parishioner struck Browning with his vehicle, and two church staff members shot him dead.

“Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition,” as a World War II-era song goes.

Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Detroit Democrat, released a statement on the evening of the shooting.

“I am heartbroken to hear about the devastating shooting outside of CrossePointe Community Church,” he began, leading into his push for more gun control.

“This event is yet another example of the need for strong gun control laws that ensure the safety of everyone in our community.”

The congressman offered no suggestion as to what gun control law might have prevented the shooting. Does he know there are already laws against shooting other people?

He did, however, praise law enforcement officers and the armed church members who ended the event almost before it began.

“I am grateful to the quick and heroic response of the staff at CrossPointe Community Church and the Wayne Police Department. Their actions undoubtedly saved the lives of the men, women and children present at the shooting.”

After every shooting there are calls for more gun control, and even calls to repeal the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which provides that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Some people have argued that the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedoms of speech, the press, religion and to peacefully assemble, is the most important amendment in the Bill of Rights, and the Second Amendment protects the First.

In this case, the parishioners of CrossPointe Community Church were exercising their First Amendment rights as they peacefully assembled to practice their religion as the pastor was speaking, delivering his sermon.

When Browning appeared on the scene and attempted to deny them their First Amendment rights, churchgoers exercised their Second Amendment rights to put an end to the incident.

A number of sheriffs advise law-abiding Americans to start arming themselves. This is especially true in Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd encourages private gun ownership, coupled with training and practice to hone one’s skills.

“If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one,” he tells Florida residents. “Become proficient. Get a concealed firearms license and carry it. And if you need to shoot somebody, shoot 'em a lot.”

Other Florida sheriffs agree, including Volusia County’s Mike Chitwood.

“There’s not enough police in America to stop all of these threats,” said Chitwood. “Just one citizen stepping up can make the difference.”

Private gun ownership is even encouraged by law enforcement in California, albeit in more rural areas. That includes Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, who wants to increase the number of concealed carry permits in his jurisdiction.

“Hopefully they’ll appreciate the value in having a CCW in order to protect themselves and their family and their loved ones,” Zanoni said.

Knowing that law enforcement can’t be everywhere at once, he’s looking to have 20,000 active concealed carry holders in Fresno County.

“Your good cause is to protect yourself and your family. And then that’s really what we’re looking at when we’re issuing these permits,” Zanoni added.

The last line in the first verse of that World War II-era song referenced above goes, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition and we'll all stay free.”

That was true for the worshipers gathered at CrossPointe Community Church on Sunday. Not only did they stay free, they remained alive.

That’s the Second Amendment. That’s 'Murica.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.