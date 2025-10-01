Will the Nobel Prize Committee Get It Right This Time?

This month the Nobel Prize Committee is expected to announce the recipients for this year's Nobel prizes.

The committee should have awarded President Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize five years ago for brokering the Abraham Accords, which isolated Iran, the number-one state sponsor of terrorism, from much of the rest of the Arab world.

In the months since Trump’s White House return, he’s been even busier, and attained even greater results.

On May 10, Trump announced on Truth Social that, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

This was later confirmed by both countries.

On June 24, one day after the United States dropped 30,000-pound "bunker-busting" bombs on Iran's key nuclear sites, Israel and Iran entered into a Trump-brokered cease fire, ending 12 days of bloody fighting that used missiles, fighter jets, and drones.

On June 27, leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement that became known as the Washington Accord, ending three years of hostilities between the two countries.

On Aug. 7, Thailand and Cambodia entered into a 13-point ceasefire agreement.

The two country's leaders only agreed to meet and hammer out an agreement after Trump told them that tariff negotiations would not continue unless there was peace.

On the following day, Aug. 8, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace pledge at the White House, which ended decades of conflict between the two countries.

On Sept. 4, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo signed Trump-brokered economic normalization agreements at the White House.

And today, the most intense conflicts are those between Israel and Gaza, and between Russia and Ukraine.

On the former, Trump put together a 20-point proposal that calls for the disarmament of Hamas, and a return of the remaining hostages being held by the terrorist group, whether dead or alive.

The proposal was approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaza has yet to give it their own seal of approval, despite the fact that they’re under tremendous pressure to do so.

That pressure includes the fact that the deal has the approval of other Arab countries in the region, including the approval of the West Bank, the other territory claimed by Palestine, according to Al Jazeera.

On the latter issue — the Russia-Ukraine War — Russia is also under mounting pressure to end hostilities.

The pressure was turned up a notch in mid-August, when Trump invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But then he went a step further — he invited all the heads of state of the other NATO nations to Washington to also participate, drawing the praise of Michael McFaul, the former ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama.

"Whoever had the idea to bring all these European leaders together in addition to President Zelenskyy, that was a brilliant, brilliant idea," he said.

"And second, the most important thing is that they’re talking about security guarantees with European soldiers being a part of that. That is major progress, with American assistance."

Afterwards, NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as a "pragmatic peacemaker" for his ability to break a deadlock they’d had up until the meeting.

"Without President Trump, this deadlock with Putin would not have been broken," Rutte remarked. "He is the only one who could do this."

That didn’t end hostilities, but it brought them one step closer to that goal, and today Trump is urging our NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil and gas, in order to cut off Russia’s major money supply.

Bill Maher, the liberal comedian and host of HBO's "Real Time," recently concluded that Trump is the true anti-war president.

"I’ll tell you one thing about him that I know — I'm not going to tell you how I know — but a lot of people have seen the same thing," Maher began.

"He really does hate war," he revealed. "He really does not like it when people die in war!"

And for all of those reasons, the Nobel Prize Committee has no choice but to present Trump with what it denied him five years ago — the Nobel Peace Prize.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.