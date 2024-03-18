Riley Gaines' Lawsuit Seeks Sanity in Women's Sports

Former University of Kentucky swimming sensation and current women’s rights activist Riley Gaines joined 15 other female athletes last week in a lawsuit telling the NCAA to save girls and women’s sports by championing reality over wokeism.

“I'm suing the NCAA along with 15 other collegiate athletes who have lost out on titles, records, & roster spots to men posing as women.”

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal funding.

Gaines added, “The NCAA continues to explicitly violate the federal civil rights law of Title IX. About time someone did something about it.”

“About time” is right. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is supposed to enforce Title IX violations. Instead, they’ve been sitting on their hands on this issue.

The class action lawsuit alleges that both the NCAA and Georgia Tech, which hosted the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s national Championships, knowingly violated Title IX protections for women by allowing a biological male to compete in the event.

Gaines rose to prominence at the 2022 NCAA nationals when she tied for fifth place in the 200 yard freestyle with Lia Thomas, an over 6-foot tall transgender woman.

Thomas was photographed with the fifth place trophy. Gaines was not.

Thomas attained mediocre success when swimming for the University of Pennsylvania men’s team during the previous three years. After transitioning, Thomas easily took first place in the women’s 500 yard freestyle at the 2022 nationals.

"Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who earned a national title," Gaines tweeted last year in response to ESPN celebrating Women’s History Month by promoting Thomas. "He is an arrogant cheat who stole a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman.”

But it’s not just taking records, trophies, and athletic scholarships from women who have worked hard to succeed as athletes. It’s also the humiliation of changing and showering in the same facilities as biological males, thereby "destroying female safe spaces in women's locker rooms.”

Kylee Alons, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, said she was so uncomfortable knowing Thomas was using the women's locker room at the championships that she started changing in a "dimly lit storage and utility closet" under the bleachers.

"I was literally racing U.S. and Olympic gold medalists and I was changing in a storage closet at this elite-level meet," Alons said. "I just felt that my privacy and safety were being violated in the locker room."

Biological males playing in girls’ and women’s sports have also resulted in injuries to the female athletes.

Last month a Massachusetts girls’ high school’ basketball team had to forfeit after three of their players were injured during a game. One girl was injured by a 6-foot male player with facial hair on the opposing team who identified as a female.

Then there was the female high school volleyball player who suffered long-term concussion symptoms , including vision loss, when a male player who identified as a girl spiked an “abnormally fast” ball that struck her head.

But these are all amateur athletes. What do the pros think of competing against male players?

Last October, nationally syndicated talk radio host Clay Travis said he believed that “a good, state championship caliber, high school boys team would smoke the best team in the WNBA.”

When WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces star guard Chelsea Gray replied “dumb***,” Travis told her to put up or shut up.

“I’ll put a million dollars on the line, your WNBA champion team against a 2024 high school boy’s state champion team of my choice,” he told Gray . “You guys win, you get a million bucks of my money, my team wins, you all pay me a million and I give it all to the boy’s high school team. You in?”

Despite the fact that such an event would be the most-watched WNBA game in history, it’s been nothing but crickets from the Aces.

They may have been thinking back to that time when the hotshot U.S. Women’s National soccer team, with star players Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, played a scrimmage game against a team of boys under 15-years of age. The boys smoked them , 5-2.

Months after that defeat the women’s team went on to win both the Olympics and the Women's World Cup.

The point is, there’s a physical difference between boys and girls, men and women. Most of us figured that out in grade school. The NCAA is still trying to catch up.