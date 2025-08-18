Make Prisons Safe for Female Inmates

Recent reports make it obvious that for the safety of female inmates, it's time to take the prison system out of the woke 21st century, and back into the 20th century's sanity.

Three years ago a New Jersey biological male inmate who claimed to identify as a female was moved from a women's prison to a men's prison — but only after he'd already impregnated two female prisoners.

But now it's getting worse as some states are even punishing female inmates who complain after being assaulted by their biological male counterparts.

In New York at Rikers, a male inmate, Justin Randall-Pizarro, who now goes by Justine, reportedly punched a female inmate in the face, then stomped on her head and hands.

Randall-Pizarro, who'd been arrested 17 times in the previous 12 months, "attacked [her] from behind, punching her in the face, leaving her with a black eye, and stomping on her hands and head," according to the female prisoner's mother.

She added that her daughter was never given proper medical attention after the assault. "Instead, she was given a citation, reprimanded, and moved to a different dorm — as though she were the one at fault."

Kelsey Bolar, director of IW Features, a project of the Independent Women's Forum, testified last September before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism.

She gave three other case studies, all out of the Central California Women's Prison system.

The first was Alissa Kamholz, who considered prison a "safe space" after a life as a rape victim since childhood. Then the prison assigned her as a new bunkmate a member of the same Hell's Angels gang that abused her as a child.

Cathleen Quinn was the second case. She was about to be paroled when she reported that a male inmate was repeatedly peeping in on her each time she used the bathroom. She also complained about the California law that made this possible. In return the prison system revoked her parole.

The final case wanted to remain anonymous out if fear of retaliation. She was serving a short sentence and was assigned as a cellmate a 6'2", 200 pound biological male who raped her in the shower. He was later credibly accused of raping another inmate.

Bolar testified that prison systems like those in New York and California aren't merely tolerating rape, but are actually enabling rape and other assaults on female inmates by implementing transgender policies.

It's also apparent from stories like these that they’re violating the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

The federal government and many states are finally waking up to the fact that males don't belong in female sports and private spaces.

President Trump fulfilled a campaign promise in February when he signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

As of two years ago, 23 states had passed laws restricting transgender athletes from participating in school sports in accordance with their gender identity.

Even in deep blue, woke California, the Kern County Board of Education voted this month to ban transgender athletes from girls sports.

And finally last month Kirsty Coventry, the newly-elected president of the International Olympic Committee, called for women to be protected from men before the opening of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

"[I]t was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost. We have to do that to ensure fairness," Coventry announced at her very first press conference.

"But we need to do that with a scientific approach and with the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area," she added.

If Coventry is searching for "a scientific approach," she has only to look to biology. Biological females should compete only against other biological females. Simple.

And extending that same principle to the state and federal prison systems, biological female inmates should bunk, shower, and interact only with biological female inmates.

We can condense that down to a Trump-like slogan and call it the MISA rule: Make Incarceration Safe Again.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.