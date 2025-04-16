GOP Always Embraces Freedom, Left Never Lets Go of Oppression

With the exception of states where the annual tax filing deadline was extended, until May 1, due to hurricanes, yesterday April 15 was "Tax Day."

Right on cue, Democratic Party politicians thought it was cause for celebration.

"Happy Tax Day," Virginia gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger posted to (Twitter/X):

She added, "Just a reminder that while Virginians are filing their taxes, the Trump Administration is cutting IRS staff and making it harder for people across the Commonwealth to get the help they need."

Spanberger attached an Associated Press story reporting that the Internal Revenue Service would be reducing its staff by up to 25% due to budget cuts.

Her Republican opponent in the race, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, R-Va., posted nothing to her official Twitter/X account yesterday — almost as though it was a day of mourning.

She did respond to Spanberger on her personal account, however.

"You just can’t make this up," she began.

"Only a D.C. politician like @SpanbergerForVA would defend the IRS on Tax Day AFTER voting to hire 87,000 agents to wring every dollar out of you."

The day before Tax Day Earle-Sears wished the U.S. Air Force Reserves a happy birthday on her official account, and observed that their "commitment keeps our skies safe and our nation strong!"

Republican Earle-Sears celebrated that which keeps America safe, strong, and above all free, and the roar of a U.S. Air Force jet flying overhead is the sound of freedom.

Democrat Spanberger celebrated the IRS, that agency which keeps Americans in chains.

When a group of agents pound on our front door, that sound is the sound of extreme oppression, a reminder that up to 40% of our working hours are spent working for the man — the federal government.

The AP story referenced by Spanberger reported that the IRS’s "workforce reductions are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal bureaucracy."

Trump also wants to make the tax cuts he pushed through during his first term permanent, as well as codify no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits.

Compare that to his predecessor.

In 2022 former President Joe Biden signed the "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA) into law, costing taxpayers between $936 billion and $1.97 trillion over the first 10 years.

The Act also authorized the addition of 87,000 IRS agents, "a force larger than the combined personnel on all 11 US aircraft carriers," the New York Post reported.

"Four times the number of Border Patrol agents. Enough to fill every seat in Madison Square Garden four times."

In August of 2022 the IRS had a substantial arsenal, totaling 4,600 firearms, consisting of 3,282 semi-automatic handguns, 621 shotguns, 539 rifles, 15 fully automatic weapons and four revolvers.

The IRS’s official government watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, reported that firearm training for IRS agents is nearly nonexistent.

One IG report indicated that there were more accidental discharges of weapons fired by IRS agents in a three-year period than there were intentional discharges.

The Post story included a clip of small business owner William Moncrief, who described to the Senate Finance Committee the storming of dozens of armed IRS agents into his company "like an army landing on an enemy beachfront."

He said, "My employees heard the agents shout, 'IRS! this business is under criminal investigation! Remove your hands from the keyboard and back away from the computers. And remember, we are armed!'"

We often hear that "taxation is theft."

Actually, it’s more like armed robbery.

To address this problem, Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., introduced the Why Does the IRS Need Guns Act.

If approved and signed into law, it would force the agency to transfer all weapons and ammunition in its possession to the General Services Administration and prohibit the IRS from acquiring any in the future.

In the meantime, maybe Hollywood can produce a feature film on the IRS, and title it, "CPAs Packing Heat."

Former President Ronald Reagan once observed that "Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the Democrats believe every day is April 15."

Stated differently, while Republicans celebrate July 4th, Independence Day, Democrats celebrate April 15, Tax Day.

With any luck voters will start waking up to the fact that while Republicans consistently celebrate and embrace freedom, Democrats extol oppression, without fail.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.