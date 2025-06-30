Dems Believe That Racism Against Whites is Still OK

Early this month the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the idea that victims of so-called "reverse discrimination" — discrimination directed against those making up the majority of the population — should be treated exactly the same as discrimination against minorities.

The high court ruled in Ames v. Ohio Dept. of Youth Services that discrimination against any group will not be tolerated. But apparently big-city Democrats didn't get the memo.

The most recent example came from New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Uganda native who became a U.S. citizen seven years ago. Mamdani proudly identifies as a socialist.

He proposes to raise property taxes in "richer and whiter neighborhoods" in order to lower the tax burden on property owners in less wealthy, less white boroughs, as the New York Post reported in its Saturday cover story headlined "The Price Is White."

The proposal was found buried in Mamdani's campaign platform and reads, "Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods."

Mamdani appeared on NBC News' Meet The Press Sunday and, if anything, doubled down on his vision.

NBC News host Kristen Welker asked him, "Why are you bringing race into your tax proposal?"

Rather than apologize for the language, Mamdani replied, "that is just a description of what we see right now. It's not driven by race, it's more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being undertaxed versus overtaxed."

Welker eventually asked, "Do you think that billionaires have a right to exist?"

Mamdani laughed and said "I don't think that we should have billionaires."

The racism displayed in the Windy City was even more flagrant.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced that the city would begin handing out grants based solely on an applicant's skin color. He made the announcement nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court told the nation that he couldn't do that.

Johnson signed an executive order creating a reparations task force, along with a race-based grant program exclusively benefitting Black Chicagoans.

"Our way will bring to Black residents in reclaiming ownership of our own communities. That is the spirit of Juneteenth, you all. It is about reflecting on our past. Other cultures are taught to never forget," Johnson told a cheering crowd.

"We need to be reminded as Blacks here in Chicago and America, remembering our past and working towards a more just future. Investing in Black is not a criminal act."

Someone may want to let Johnson know that neither slavery nor Jim Crow laws were practiced in Illinois, so the idea of reparations to correct a historical wrong is ludicrous.

The mayor signed the executive order on June 17. Twelve days earlier the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a straight white woman didn't have to prove "background circumstances" in order to prevail in an employment discrimination case.

"We hold that this additional ‘background circumstances' requirement is not consistent with Title VII's text or our case law construing the statute," the court said.

The New York Post asked Cornell Law School Professor William Jacobson to share his thoughts on the decision.

"The Supreme Court just issued a massive ruling, which is not receiving enough media attention, which basically is the death knell for what's called reverse discrimination or reverse racism," said Jacobson, who also founded and directs the Equal Protection Project.

"The Supreme Court has sent a very important message and that message is that discrimination is discrimination, and it doesn't matter who it's against. If it's on the basis of any protected factor, be it race, sex or anything else, everybody is treated equally."

Jacobson concluded that "this is a game changer."

As he noted, "discrimination is discrimination" — whether it's targeted against a member of a minority group, or a member of the majority.

And, as Democrats often remind us, no one is above the law.

That applies to a Chicago mayor and a New York mayoral candidate. And it might be wise for them to look over their shoulder from time to time.

They never know who might be following them. It could be an overtaxed Manhattan homeowner, a white Chicago grant applicant. Or maybe even the U.S. attorney general.

As Professor Jacobson noted, discrimination is discrimination.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter.