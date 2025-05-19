With Pope Leo, It's Morning Again in All of Christendom

U.S. Catholics have cause to be proud over the election of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as the Church's 267th Pope, and traditional Catholics the world over have reason to be optimistic — cautiously optimistic perhaps, but optimistic nonetheless.

In the beginning there was a fear, with some cause, that he might be a clone of his predecessor, Pope Francis. After all, Francis elevated him from the priesthood to bishop, then from bishop to cardinal.

But during a private audience with the Vatican's diplomatic corps Friday, the new pontiff emphasized the importance of the traditional Judeo-Christian view that marriage is defined as the union of one man and one woman.

"It is the responsibility of government leaders to work to build harmonious and peaceful civil societies," said Pope Leo. "This can be achieved above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman."

Pope Francis claimed to hold the same view of marriage, but his critics believe that while he talked the talk, he seldom walked the walk — not after hosting lesbians, gays, and transsexuals at the Vatican.

Pope Leo also confirmed the church's stance on the sanctity of human life — including the pre-born.

"No one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person, especially the most frail and vulnerable, from the unborn to the elderly, from the sick to the unemployed, citizens and immigrants alike," Leo told the gathering.

Another sticking point with traditional Catholics has been the lack of Vatican support for the Jewish state of Israel and for Jews in general.

Pope Pius XII was elected mere months before the start of World War II, and served until 1958. His critics have faulted his failure to condemn the Nazis, and especially his silence during the Holocaust, which resulted in the deaths of millions of Europe's Jews.

Given the fact that the Vatican is located in Italy, which was controlled by Benito Mussolini, a brutish fascist dictator and Hitler ally, perhaps the pontiff's reticence might have been excused. Francis didn't have that excuse.

A month after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israeli civilians of all ages, Pope Francis told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that any response would also be an act of terror.

"In a phone call that has not previously been reported, the Pope told the President of Israel that it is 'forbidden to respond to terror with terror,'" reported HuffPost's Yashar Ali.

"Herzog protested, repeating the position that the Israeli government was doing what was needed in Gaza to defend its own people."

Last December Francis even entertained Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican. We won't be seeing much of that with the new guy.

According to Vatican sources, Leo "has visited Israel repeatedly" and "expressed admiration for the resilience of Jewish life and has cultivated ties with Jewish leaders in Peru, the United States, and Europe. He does not sentimentalize the Palestinian cause, nor reduce the Middle East to a victim-oppressor binary."

Those same Vatican sources report that Leo sees "Israel as 'a moral project within history.'" He also "called Netanyahu 'a necessary man in dangerous times,' which, in Vaticanese, borders on radical candor."

They concluded, "There will be no warm embraces for Hamas delegates under this papacy."

Politically, although the new pope isn't a registered member of any particular party, he "voted in Republican primaries from 2012 through 2016," according to Politifact.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his inaugural mass yesterday in Saint Peter's Square, which was attended by more than 200,000 people.

Afterward, he warmly greeted members of the American delegation. They included Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette.

And then the pope embraced his brother Lou Prevost.

In 1984 the Ronald Reagan reelection team released a memorable TV campaign ad called, "It's morning again in America."

On Jan. 20, 2025, Inauguration Day, it became morning once again in America. When Cardinal Robert Prevost became the 267th pope, it became morning again in all of Christendom — especially within the traditional Catholic community.

Yes, it's morning again across the globe.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.