Public Health Agencies: It's All About Them, Certainly Not Us

Recent events prove that public health agencies can’t be trusted. The larger the agency, the more evil they become. That includes especially the World Health Organization (WHO), and all national health agencies.

Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old Ontario, Canada mother, is an extreme example.

When she became a quadriplegic after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot, Canadian health officials were right there for her.

They offered to relieve her of her affliction by killing her. Seriously.

Public health officials told Kayla, who can think clearly and speak normally although paralyzed from the neck down, that she should apply for Canada’s controversial Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Prior to the paralysis her life was good. Kayla lived in Mount Albert, a small Ontario town where she split custody of her son with her ex. She lived next door to her son’s school, where she worked as a teacher’s assistant — a job she loved.

A former trainer of exotic animals, she continued to keep herself healthy and fit with her enjoyment of outdoor activities that included hiking, gardening, and doing things with her son.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit she listened to WHO and Canadian health officials’ claims that the virus was deadly, and adapted her life to the mandates and suggestions they issued — including getting vaccinated.

Kayla’s first two shots — with a Pfizer vaccine — were uneventful. It wasn’t until four days after she’d received a Moderna booster shot that things went downhill for her, beginning with temporary bouts of paralysis.

Her attending physician believed it was all in her head and ordered a psychiatric exam. When problems continued doctors ordered an MRI, which disclosed the real culprit — a large lesion on her spinal cord extending from the base of her spine to the base of her neck.

According to an audio recording made by Kayla’s boyfriend, her neurologist said that it was his "gut impression" that "it was caused by the vaccine."

When Kayla asked whether many other people have had something similar happen to them, the doctor responded, "many people have had it."

She believes that had the original physician taken her symptoms seriously and ordered an MRI early on, she may have retained some feeling and function and might even be able to walk.

While in the hospital Kayla was repeatedly offered assisted suicide as a solution and to "make up for it," but refused each time.

Scientist, inventor, and author Hans G. Schantz remarked, "I'm old enough to remember when euthanizing the disabled was something only evil Nazis did."

According to published statistics, an average of 12 people die of suicide each day in Canada, and it’s the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults (15-34 years), and overall is the third leading cause of death in Canada, behind only cancer and heart disease.

But it’s not just Canada, and it’s not just assisted suicide. U.S. health officials didn't tell us the whole truth (knowingly and repeatedly) about COVID-19, including claims that:

Natural immunity offers little protection

Masks prevent COVID-19 transmission

School closures reduce COVID-19 transmission

Young people benefit from a vaccine booster

Vaccine mandates increased vaccination rates

COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan lab is a conspiracy theory

It was important to get the second vaccine dose three or four weeks after the first dose

Data on the bivalent vaccine is "crystal clear"

And here we go again.

Last month we learned that now U.S. health officials are collaborating with Chinese scientists to make bird flu more infectious, and have contributed $1 million in U.S. taxpayer funds to contribute to the effort.

These are the same gain-of-function experiments that Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly swore under oath in congressional hearings that the United States doesn’t engage in.

The days of the wise, kindly Dr. Marcus Welby, whose primarily concern was the health and wellbeing of his patients, are over.

Celebrated American architect Frank Lloyd Wright once observed, "The physician can bury his mistakes — but the architect can only advise his client to plant vines."

And the more removed physicians are from actual living, breathing patients, the more eager they are to bury their mistakes — and urge the subjects of their "mistakes" to agree to the process.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.