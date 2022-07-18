10-Year-Old Rape Victim Story Proof Roe Had to Be Stricken

The report by an Indiana activist and abortion provider that a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim had to travel out-of-state to obtain an abortion because of Ohio’s more restrictive laws was released to convince the public to remove most restrictions from abortion.

But it actually has an opposite result: it’s proof that that the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade was not just constitutionally sound, but that it had the correct moral result.

In the days following the report, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler attempted to confirm the story, but was unable.

After learning nothing new from the abortionist who made the claim and the journalists who reported it, he contacted the county child protective agencies serving some of Ohio’s largest cities, including Columbus. Still nothing.

He even tried Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, which was unaware of any such case. Dan Tierney, DeWine’s press secretary, told Kessler that although such records are decentralized, "The rape of a 10-year-old certainly would be newsworthy.”

But it wasn’t, not until Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana abortionist who performed the procedure, told the Indianapolis Star that she’d accepted a referral from an Ohio physician on June 27, three days after Roe was overturned. The Star reported it on July 1.

And the most troubling thing about the story is that the rape of a 10-year-old girl should have involved law enforcement.

Yet even on July 11 — 10 days after the story was initially reported and became viral, and nearly two weeks after the physician referral, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he had heard “not a whisper anywhere” about the alleged incident.

"We have a decentralized law enforcement system in Ohio, but we have regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs," Yost said. "Any case like this, you’re going to have a rape kit, you’re going to have biological evidence, and you would be looking for DNA analysis, which we do most of the DNA analysis in Ohio. There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this."

Finally on July 13, The Columbus Dispatch reported, "A Columbus man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl, whose travel to Indiana to seek an abortion led to international attention following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade and activation of Ohio's abortion law."

Gerson Fuentes, an alleged Guatemalan illegal immigrant, was charged with the rape, and reportedly admitted to authorities that he’d sexually assaulted her twice.

But why did the rape itself remain unreported for so long — apparently unknown to children’s protective services in Columbus, and certainly unknown to the state attorney general’s office and its DNA crime lab?

Possibly because the abortionist listed the 27-year-old rapist as a minor in the report she filed with the Indiana Department of Health on July 2, four days after she performed the procedure and one day after the Star reported it.

Giving her the benefit of the doubt, she may have merely relayed information she’d received from the Ohio physician who’d made the referral.

No matter who lied about the perpetrator’s age, there’s every reason to believe that the story would have been kept from the press — and even from law enforcement — had the abortionist not made an issue of it and alerted the press.

Just as egregious, there was no reason for the girl to travel to Indiana for the procedure.

Despite exceeding Ohio’s six-week abortion limit by a few days, Attorney General Yost said that Ohio "has a medical emergency exception, broader than just the life of the mother" that would certainly have applied in this case.

Any Ohio physician that provides abortions would have known that, suggesting that the only reason the girl was transported to Indiana for the procedure was to make her circumstances an example to the world — and a little 10-year-old girl a pawn to the pro-abortion movement.

But the larger picture is that the alleged rapist could still be walking free had the story not been released to the press.

What a difference a week makes.

One week ago the story sounded fabricated in order to make the case for Congress to codify what had been Roe v. Wade and keep nearly-unrestricted abortion alive in all 50 states.

The rape now appears to be all too real, but its circumstances open up the horrific possibility that other rapes may be going unreported in order to keep the abortion industry humming with as little involvement of law enforcement as possible.

And if that’s the case, it amounts to one more evil that we can chalk up to the larger evil of abortion itself.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.