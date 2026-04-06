'Your Cheatin' Heart': Democrats' New Theme Song?

The Democratic Party has been without a theme song for more than 60 years, but recent events suggest a new and appropriate one.

The New York Times reported that lawyers for ActBlue, a primary fundraising platform for the Democratic Party, admitted that ActBlue officers likely misled congressional Republicans as to how it vets donations from foreign sources.

For example, ActBlue president and CEO Regina Wallace-Jones told Congress that ActBlue had initiated "multilayered" screenings of contributions that helped "root out" the donations that came from foreign sources.

However, Covington & Burling, ActBlue's former law firm, found that those steps were not always followed.

"This presents a substantial risk for ActBlue," the law firm stated in a memo obtained by the Times.

As a result, it’s facing greater scrutiny, including Justice Department investigations and Congressional subpoenas regarding allegations of lax vetting for foreign donations, potential "straw donor" schemes, and internal turmoil.

"The statements in my 2023 letter to the House Administration Committee were accurate in the context in which they were written," Wallace-Jones told the Times.

Following the revelations, ActBlue severed ties with Covington, and alleged in a press release that both the law firm and the Times are liars.

"If we cannot look to our legacy newsrooms to provide honest and accurate reporting, which we know is a troubling trend, we must share the truth ourselves," the press release said in part.

Their statement was headlined, "Don't be distracted by those who want to rewrite our history or undermine our mission."

But the fact is, their history has been plagued by questionable donations supporting questionable causes.

Six years ago Kamala Harris solicited funds through ActBlue for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, to pay the bail of rioters and looters.

In October 2022, The Daily Wire reported that the Pride Liberation Project, a pro-trans group, promised to help "queer" kids escape from their parents and to the "safety" of "queer-friendly adults," paid by donations through ActBlue.

In November 2023 The Daily Caller reported that donations run through ActBlue were used to fund activities in support of Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group.

Last November, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., solicited donations through ActBlue for a Thanksgiving turkey drive. But instead of buying turkeys for the needy, ActBlue diverted the funds directly into the congresswoman's campaign account.

And Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reported that ActBlue did not require credit card verification values (CVV codes) for all donations, a policy that drew scrutiny regarding potential fraud and foreign influence.

In response to investigations and security concerns, ActBlue claims to have updated its policies in 2024 to increase CVV usage and strengthen anti-fraud measures, including blocking certain prepaid cards.

It’s not just ActBlue that accepted illegal foreign donations.

Federal investigations confirmed that Barack Obama accepted foreign donations during his 2012 reelection campaign, often through "straw donors" to conceal the true source.

But it’s not just illegal campaign donations with Democrats.

Last month civil liberties attorney Laura Powell uncovered video of members of a new Democrat-aligned political group called Building a Better California, "offering homeless people $5 cash to sign petitions, using names other than their own."

And it doesn't end there:

The Democrats are opposed to any efforts to increase election integrity like photo ID to vote and proof of citizenship to register, calling them "Jim Crow 2.0."

Billions of dollars in public services fraud has been uncovered in Minnesota and California, but the Democratic governors of both states appear uninterested.

Democrats are also fine with mediocre male athletes cheating by competing in girls' and women’s sports.

And the list goes on, which brings us to the issue of theme song.

Back in 1932, "Happy Days Are Here Again" became the unofficial theme song for the Democratic Party, which also became the campaign song for Franklin D. Roosevelt in order to promote optimism during the Great Depression.

The last time I can recall it being used was in 1960, during the successful presidential campaign of John F. Kennedy. Since then the Democrats have been a party in search of a new theme song.

Thanks to the Democratic Party's own questionable activities, that search is now over.

When the late country music legend Hank Williams wrote and recorded his 1952 hit song, he could not have imagined that it would someday become an ideal Democrat theme song.

That song was, "Your Cheatin' Heart," and it's a perfect fit for today's Democrats, a party where cheating has become a way of life.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.