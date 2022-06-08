NY Times, Committee Dems Prove Jan. 6 Committee a Sham

If you didn't realize that the Jan. 6 Committee was as phony as a three-dollar bill before, The New York Times and the committee's own members are proof that it has nothing to do with fact-finding, and has everything to do with winning elections.

A Tuesday headline from the Times said, "Jan. 6 Hearings Give Democrats a Chance to Recast Midterm Message."

It went on to explain that "With their majority at stake, Democrats plan to use the six high-profile hearings to refocus voters' attention on Republicans' role in the attack."

This is of special concern to Democrats now that their chances of maintaining congressional control are getting bleaker, a reflection of President Joe Biden's poor stewardship of every issue confronting his administration.

In fact, CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten told anchor Jake Tapper Monday that "Since 1938, the Republican two-point lead on the generic congressional ballot is the best position for Republicans at this point in any midterm cycle in over 80 years."

He added, "It beats 2010, when Republicans were up a point." That year Republicans gained a net 63 House seats and seven in the Senate, what then-President Barack Obama called a "shellacking."

And some Democratic committee members also hope the hearings will lead to a major overhaul of presidential elections and make the White House the sole possession of the Democratic Party.

Lawyer, author and pundit Mark R. Levin tweeted, "Purpose of January 6 committee: imprison Trump, destroy electoral college, and nationalize voting system," and referred to an Axios story showing exactly that.

The time, place and manner of federal elections are determined by each state's legislature, according to the Constitution.

But some committee members want to change all that.

In addition, committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, claimed Monday that the J6 committee has even accumulated evidence against former President Donald Trump.

"The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we're gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place on Jan. 6," Raskin said.

"More than incitement"? They haven't found any evidence of that unless telling supporters to march "peacefully and patriotically" to the Capitol constitutes incitement to riot.

Moreover, former New York state assemblyman and Newsmax columnist Steve Levy believes prosecuting the former president on that basis is a violation of his First Amendment rights.

He added, "I say that as one who didn't support Trump in 2020 and who opined immediately after the 2020 election that the GOP should move forward promoting Trumpism, but without Trump."

The J6 committee is doing something unusual this week. It's broadcasting the hearings in primetime beginning tomorrow night.

And to make this primetime production all the more exciting and watchable, the committee hired James Goldston, a former ABC News president, to produce it as "a blockbuster investigative special."

The hearings will be picked up by all three broadcast networks, plus C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, and, most recently, Fox News.

Finally, the J6 committee became illegitimate the moment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to seat two of the Republican members appointed by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, also of California.

After Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, McCarthy pulled the three remaining GOP members he'd appointed to the sham committee.

Pelosi then appointed two nominal Republicans of her own to give it the appearance of impartiality — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. But both are strong Trump critics.

To recap, Democrats are using an arguably illegitimate committee to prevent a former president from reelection, to nationalize all future elections and possibly trash the Electoral College — the final two in violation of the Constitution.

And they hired a TV expert to make it sound perfectly reasonable.

It all sounds kinda insurrectiony.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.