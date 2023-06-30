No Pride in a Society Spiraling Toward Self-Destruction

We’re killing ourselves in the name of diversity and society is committing suicide by worshipping at the altar of transgenderism. If we don’t snap out of it real soon, it’s all going to come crashing down upon us.

This week, as "Pride Month" draws a close, the California Senate amended and passed Assembly Bill 665. Former Florida Congressman Allen West explained what that meant.

"CA has just passed bill AB 665 which allows for the removal of children age 12-plus from their parents’ home without court order," he said.

"Remember, Biden, Harris, Jean-Pierre have all asserted that they’re not our children."

This is specifically aimed at children claiming to be transgender.

The state Assembly is expected to approve the bill and send it to the executive mansion, where Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has already promised to sign it into law.

On June 13 Abigail Martinez appeared before the California Senate Judiciary Committee in opposition of the bill. She described her heartbreaking story with her daughter.

"It has been three years and 164 days since I lost my daughter Yaeli. I miss her every single day,” she said. "My daughter was murdered by a gender ideology."

She explained that her daughter was influenced by a classmate who claimed to be a trans boy. Her friend introduced her to a school LGBT club.

Soon group members and school counselors convinced her that she was a trans boy also.

That’s when Children’s Protective Services stepped in and said her daughter “required” gender affirming care.

"Even after I promised to call her a male name, it wasn’t enough," Martinez told the committee.

So CPS obtained a court order and removed her daughter, then age 16, from her home, and gave her the "care" that the state mandated.

"Parents are given one option to treat their distressed child, affirm drug and remove their healthy body part, or else lose your child," she said.

And that’s what they did to her daughter — pumped her full of testosterone and puberty blockers. Eventually authorities returned her now damaged child to her.

"The abuse claim against me was finally dropped, but it was too late. The damage was done. By then my daughter was in horrible mental and physical pain."

That’s when she took her own life.

"My daughter knelt down in front of a train," Martinez said.

"She was murdered by gender ideology."

She ended her testimony with a plea.

"I beg you, stop pushing gender ideology. I don’t want any parent to feel what I feel every day. Affirmation is not good for the health, safety, and welfare of any child."

The committee didn’t listen. Soon the state can remove your child without a court order.

At that point someone age 12, who’s too young to purchase alcohol, tobacco, or a firearm, too young to enter into a binding contract or get a tattoo, will be able to demand that her body be changed forever — and will never be able to father or bear a child.

Suicide isn’t uncommon among transgender individuals, according to a recently-released Danish study.

They found that people who identify as trans have 7.7 times the rate of suicide attempts and 3.5 times the rate of suicide deaths than the general population. Their findings were based on a study of more than 6.6 million people over a four-decade period.

One of the strong ones is Chloe Cole.

At age 11 this shy girl was confused about the physical changes that she was naturally experiencing, and was told that she’s probably a boy trapped in a girl’s body.

She began receiving "treatments" after an "expert" asked her frightened parents, "Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?"

The "care" began with testosterone and puberty blockers at age 13, and ended with a double mastectomy at 15.

Then she realized she had made a horrible mistake and began de-transitioning. Today she’s a strong, lovely 18-year-old on a mission to stop the madness of transgenderism.

The only genuine “gender affirming care” is that which affirms the sex of your birth.

At a New York City gay pride parade last week, a group of participants chanted as they marched down the street, "we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children."

When they tell us that, believe them, especially when everyone from the president down tells us they’re not ours to begin with.

We’re now in Sodom and Gomorrah territory.

Aristotle once observed that "Tolerance and apathy are the last two virtues of a dying society."

We’ve become way too tolerant and apathetic of things that should have been nipped in the bud long ago. And if we don’t reverse this trend, we’re gonna commit suicide just like that little California girl who knelt on the train tracks awaiting her fate.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.