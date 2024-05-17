Democrats Hate Their Voters and Democracy

The problem with Democrats is that they actually despise the very people who elected them and that they claim to serve — the voters.

By extension, they despise democracy, and there’s no better example of that than Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

He thinks you’re too stupid to understand how government operates.

That was the message after members of the California Business Roundtable jumped through all the hoops and collected all the signatures they needed to get the California Taxpayer Protection Initiative on the November ballot.

If approved by the voters, it would be more difficult for state and local government to raise taxes or come up with new ones.

And who can blame them?

A World Population Review survey found earlier this year that California shares a dubious distinction with Hawaii and New Jersey — its citizens have the highest tax burdens.

But Newsom and state Democratic lawmakers cried foul and asked the California Supreme Court for an "emergency injunction."

The court heard arguments last week, and the governor and his team revealed what they really thought of their constituents.

During the hearing at the state high court, Margaret Prinzing, attorney for Newsom, argued that "voters simply do not have the capacity" to make decisions on "complicated" issues like tax increases.

So you see, voters are just too dumb to understand important things like taxes. They should just shut up, pay their tax bill, and thank their lucky stars that they have such a swell guy like Newsom as their governor.

Politicians, on the other hand, are really smart.

They got elected, after all, and that should prove it.

Thomas Hiltachk, who argued last week on behalf of the initiative’s supporters, noted that because they met all the requirements to get the measure on the ballot, it wasn’t a true legal issue, and warned the court against "making a political judgment it should not make."

He advised that "Instead, that judgment should be entrusted to voters."

Reform California and its chairman, Carl DeMaio, filed an amicus brief with the court and made a similar argument, stating that Newsom is illegally attempting to block a vote on the initiative.

Despite his ham-fisted approach to governing, Newsom claimed at his last inaugural address that California was synonymous with words like "freedom" and "liberty."

"California is the true freedom state," he said at the Jan. 6, 2023 event.

"Protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses. Weakness, masquerading as strength. Small men in big offices," Newsom added.

"Freedom is who we are — anyone from anywhere can accomplish anything here."

Yup, you’re free to do anything you want in California — smoke dope, poop on the sidewalk, pitch a tent in the park, or even demand free vodka shots if you live in San Francisco — just don’t participate in politics (other than to vote for the Democrat of your choice).

This would also be the same "free state" of California that:

Arrested a lone Malibu paddle-boarder for violating a stay-at-home order

Filled in a skateboard park with 37 tons of sand so that no one could use it

Shut down all the restaurants in the state while Newsom and his cronies dined at a fancy French restaurant.

That’s not freedom.

That’s not liberty. And telling the court that the voters aren’t sophisticated enough to understand things like taxes and spending is insulting — especially when the so-called government "experts" are giving California a projected $73 billion shortfall this year, despite the high tax burden on its voters.

As the late Ronald Reagan once observed, "The problem is not that people are taxed too little, the problem is that government spends too much."

And most every voter in California and elsewhere knows this.

Instead of listening to his "experts," Newsom should listen to his voters.

The state would be in a lot better place if he did.

