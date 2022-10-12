A Tale of Two Parties, Two White House Hopefuls

Within the last 10 days we learned the bottom line of what separates conservatives from liberals, and Republicans from Democrats. In the process we know why more and more voters are turning their backs to the Democratic Party.

And the lesson was taught by two governors who are each mentioned as presidential possibilities for 2024.

It’s all about gasoline.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a far-left Democrat, was fired up about the price that Californians pay for a gallon of gasoline, and resolved to do something about it.

"Crude oil prices are down but oil and gas companies have jacked up prices at the pump in California. This doesn’t add up," said Newsom. "I’m calling for a windfall tax to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off."

His idea was to distribute the new taxes to California motorists to offset high gasoline prices. But even if they were distributed fairly, the oil companies would be forced to raise their prices to pay for the new tax.

RedState columnist and New York Times bestselling author Buzz Patterson put it more succinctly — and bluntly, "This moron’s response to record gas prices is to RAISE taxes,” he said. “Which, in turn, further raises the price of gas. He’s coming for you, America. You don’t want him"

Plus, both the oil companies and the state would incur hidden, additional administrative costs to calculate and pay the tax and to distribute the revenue to California drivers. That much should be obvious, right?

Not to fellow liberals, who applauded the move, including Jamie Henn, the director of Fossil Free Media.

"YES! California, the 5th largest economy in the world, is calling for a Big Oil windfall profits tax," he tweeted. "This is a clear signal to Biden and Democrats to make this a national priority. Let’s get this done."

There’s no question but that The Golden State’s pump prices are among the highest in the nation, but it has nothing to do with greed. The Los Angeles Times listed California’s excessive regulations and high taxes, as well as refinery outages as factors.

A few days after Newsom’s statement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a conservative, free-market Republican, was also talking about gas prices — specifically, the success of his October gas tax holiday, as Florida Jolt reported.

"[I]f you look at the prices in Florida since that’s gone into effect and been internalized into the market, we have the fifth lowest gas prices in the country right now," he said.

"I actually saw it at $2.99. I have not seen it under three dollars in a long time. Certainly, I don’t think, since Jan. 20 a year and a half ago."

Even without the gas tax holiday, there’s a huge disparity in tax rates between the two states.

California’s is the highest in the nation at $0.539 per gallon; Florida’s rate, $0.08125 per gallon, is among the lowest.

Low taxes, in combination with minimal regulations and other restrictions give predictable results.

Californians have to pay an average of $6.246 per gallon for regular grade gasoline as of Oct. 12, according to AAA — among the highest in the nation. Floridians pay $3.385 for the exact same fuel.

Also, without overtly saying so, it’s pretty clear that Newsom has presidential aspirations.

He spent three days in Washington, D.C. in July, and even visited the White House when President Biden was out of town — which seems to be most times.

Newsom did everything except measure the drapes.

The stated purpose for Newsom’s visit was to accept an award supporting public education, the Times of San Diego reported, although California students typically score near the bottom on standardized tests.

The Times noted that he used the occasion "to continue his rhetorical attacks on Republicans, particularly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as a potential GOP presidential candidate."

However, DeSantis has given no hint that he aspires for the office. He just keeps racking up one success after another: schools, parental rights, COVID-19 response, illegal immigration, crime, and hurricane relief, to mention a few.

It resulted in cries to "Make America Florida."

Conversely, California congressional candidate Kevin Kiley offered a personal view of what would happen if Newsom were to make his vision of the "California dream" a national standard.

"Kamala Harris has a 28 percent approval rating," he tweeted. "This is what happens when California politics goes national."

In short, you’ll never see a "Make America California" banner.

These may be your options in 2024. If so, choose wisely.

