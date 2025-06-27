NYC Dem Primary Shows There's More to Smarts Than Schooling

Tuesday's New York City Democratic mayoral primary election ended when former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani to congratulate him for his victory. His victory, however, says more about the voters than it does about him.

Among a large field of candidates, Mamdani received 43.5% of the vote to Cuomo's 36.4%.

Although Cuomo acquired a poor reputation as governor due to sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of the COVID pandemic, he was still a far cry better than Mamdani, a dyed-in-the-wool socialist.

A 33-year-old native of Uganda, Mamdani has been a U.S. citizen for only seven years, and he's held elective office for the last five of those years. During that time he's learned nothing of what it means to be an American.

As a socialist he promotes, for example, government-run grocery stores. In addition, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin listed "Some of the things socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has previously called for," including:

Abolish NYPD

Abolish prisons

Abolish medical bills

Abolish private health insurance

Ban all guns

Legalize sex work

Safe [drug] injection sites

End cash bail

Decriminalize drug possession

End sentencing enhancements

End all cooperation with ICE

In addition, Mamdan, who is a Muslim, supports the slogan "globalize the intifada," which advocates for worldwide support of Palestinian resistance against Israel, a phrase associated with terrorism and antisemitism.

The Babylon Bee, a humor-driven satirical "news" site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust," was spot-on when it ran this headline after the election: "Hamas Claims Responsibility For NYC Mayoral Primary."

Author, pundit, and podcaster Michael Malice put it this way: "I'm old enough to remember when New Yorkers endured 9/11 instead of voting for it."

But who would actually vote for socialism and antisemitism? That's where it gets really interesting.

Mamdani led Cuomo among college-educated voters, 62% to 38% — a 24-point spread, according to the New York Post. On the other hand, Cuomo led Mamdani among voters without a four-year college degree, 61% to 39%.

So the college-educated voters preferred the socialist, putting an end to any idea that a four-year college degree makes you smarter. Suddenly all the anti-Israel, anti-Jew riots taking over many of America's most prestigious college campuses make sense.

The same backward, anti-logical thinking applied to income levels.

Eric Daugherty, assistant news director at Florida's Voice, reported that "low income people in New York City voted en masse AGAINST the guy who promised to create government-run grocery stores and ‘freeze' the rent."

He added that voters earning an annual income of:

Under $50,000 voted Cuomo by 19%

Between $50,000 and $100,000 voted Mamdani by 6%

More than $100,000 voted Mamdani by 13%

The better their education levels, and the higher their income, the more likely they were to vote for the Jew-hating socialist.

Noncollege-educated low-income earners had something better going for them — common sense and a faith in the things that made Americans thrive: capitalism and freedom, including religious freedom.

At 2.2 million, there are more than twice as many Jews residing in New York City than there are in Jerusalem.

The New York City mayoral general election is set for November 4. With any luck, those well-educated voters earning high incomes will come to their senses within the next four months and vote for the GOP candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

But lacking that, even Eric Adams, the current mayor who's running as an independent, would be preferable to the antisemitic socialist. Cuomo said he also plans to appear on the November ballot as an independent.

If not, the 1981 action-science fiction film, Escape From New York may come back as a battle cry for those New Yorkers who rely on their common sense more than higher education, to navigate their way through life.

And those 2.2 million New York Jews will definitely be looking for a new home.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.